Sessions Division Will Be Set Up In Haryana's Hansi, Says CJI Surya Kant

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 10 (IANS) Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant on Saturday said that a Sessions Division will be established soon in Hansi in Haryana.

“After Hansi was declared the 23rd district of the state, this will provide another important facility for the residents of Hansi. The Sessions Division will play a significant role in strengthening access to justice for the general public,” he said.

Justice Kant was addressing judicial officers, advocates, and distinguished citizens as the Chief Guest after inaugurating the Sub-Divisional Court and laying the foundation stone of the Sub-Divisional Judicial Complex in Narnaund town.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, State Public Health Minister Ranbir Gangwa, Cooperation Minister Arvind Sharma and Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Sheel Nagu, were present on the occasion.

Justice Kant said the establishment of a Sub-Divisional Court in Narnaund is a matter of great satisfaction.

Assuring the people, he emphasised that the judiciary is committed to delivering justice to the doorsteps of every poor and needy person.“The Constitution guarantees equal access to justice for all citizens, and the judiciary is continuously working to ensure that justice is affordable and accessible, especially for the underprivileged.”

Calling upon judicial officers and advocates, Justice Kant said strengthening the public faith in the justice delivery system and ensuring timely justice should remain the highest priority. He said advocates“serve as vigilant sentinels of justice and must always uphold the ethics and values of the Bar.”

Emphasising the importance of adapting to changing times, he urged advocates to equip themselves with technical knowledge in this era of rapid technological advancement and to remain updated with developments taking place in the judiciary.

Justice Kant stressed that judicial officers and advocates should dispose of pending cases with a positive, proactive, and solution-oriented approach.

It is noteworthy that more than Rs 21 crore will be spent on the construction of the Sub-Divisional Judicial Complex. The complex will be built on 1.79 acres.