Ukraine, Russia Accuse Each Other of Energy Infrastructure Strikes
(MENAFN) Ukraine and Russia exchanged accusations Saturday over mutual attacks targeting energy infrastructure overnight, with both nations reporting military operations designed to cripple fuel supplies sustaining combat operations.
Ukraine's Defense Forces announced its forces executed a precision nighttime assault on the Zhutovskaya oil depot in Russia's Volgograd region, alleging the installation directly fuels Russian military units.
"The target was hit. The extent of the damage is being assessed," the military said, adding that the operation aimed to reduce Russia's offensive and military-economic potential.
Kyiv additionally disclosed drone campaigns across Russian-occupied zones of the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions, striking UAV warehouses and command-and-control centers with confirmed successful impacts recorded across all targets.
Russia's Defense Ministry, conversely, announced its forces bombarded Ukrainian energy infrastructure powering the nation's military-industrial apparatus, alongside fuel depots and troop concentration points spanning 153 separate locations.
The ministry said the strikes were carried out by aviation, missiles, artillery, and unmanned aerial vehicles.
Moscow further asserted territorial gains by its ground forces and reported Ukrainian personnel and equipment casualties across multiple fronts.
Ukraine has not addressed the alleged damage to its energy installations. Independent confirmation of claims from either side remains unattainable.
The reciprocal infrastructure attacks underscore both nations' strategies to degrade logistical networks essential to sustaining prolonged military campaigns as the conflict grinds through winter months.
