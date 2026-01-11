Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Erdogan Meets Indonesian Ministers in Istanbul

2026-01-11 08:17:42
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan conducted discussions in Istanbul with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono and Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

A post shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal noted that the private meeting was held at the Presidential Dolmabahce Office.

The talks were also attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and National Defense Minister Yasar Guler.

At present, no additional information regarding the content of the meeting has been disclosed.

