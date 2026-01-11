Sharwanand-Starrer 'Nari Nari Naduma Murari' Trailer Out!

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 11 (IANS) The makers of director Ram Abbaraju's upcoming feel-good family entertainer 'Nari Nari Naduma Murari', featuring actor Sharwanand in the lead, have now released a hilarious trailer of the film that shows the story will revolve around a man who is trying desperately to stop his love story from the past from ruining his present-day family life.

Taking to its X timeline, AK Entertainments, the production house producing the film, wrote, "ENTERTAINMENT EXPLOSION! #NariNariNadumaMurari trailer is LIVE. Watch Now & enjoy the Blockbuster fun ride. Lets Celebrate in theatres from Jan 14 | 5:49 PM onwards #SharwaSankranthi."

The trailer opens with an auto driver dropping a woman at a hospital and refusing to take money from her as he mistakes her to be pregnant. Eventually, he realises that she is not pregnant and that she only has a paunch.

The trailer then reveals that Sharwanand plays a character called Gautham in the film. When the father of his girlfriend meets him, Gautham discloses that he studied engineering but works as an architect. His would-be father-in-law asks him why he then chose to study engineering. To this, Gautham replies, "Not just me but no boy who has studied B Tech will be able to answer that question."

The trailer gives away the fact that the film will revolve around the developments that take place when Gautham's ex-flame (played by Samyuktha) makes a comeback into his life after his wedding to Nithya(Sakshi Vaidya). The trailer shows Samyuktha insisting that Gautham tell his wife Nithya about all that he did. The trailer makes it amply evident that the film will be a full-fledged comedy that will revolve around a man struggling to keep his past love life from interfering with his present-day family life.

While production houses are generally known to announce the date of a film's release, the makers of 'Nari Nari Naduma Murari' choosing to announce the exact time of the film's release last year came as a surprise for both fans and filmbuffs.

That apart, the fact that the makers have chosen to have the premiere show at 5:49 PM has again raised eyebrows. Typically, films open with morning or early-morning shows, but for the first time, the makers of this movie have opted for an evening release.

For the unaware, 'Nari Nari Naduma Murari' has been produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner in association with Adventures International Pvt. Ltd.

Along with Sharwanand, the movie will feature actresses Samyuktha and Sakshi Vaidya in the lead.

Interestingly, Sharwanand's previous Sankranthi blockbusters, 'Shatamanam Bhavati' and 'Express Raja' were also released on January 14. This slightly late festival release is expected to benefit the film, especially given the intense competition during the holiday season.

The film brings together an impressive group of technicians. Music for the film has been composed by Vishal Chandrashekar, while its visuals have been crafted by cinematographers Gnana Shekhar VS and Yuvraaj. Bhanu Bogavarapu has provided the story, with Nandu Savirigana contributing dialogues. Art direction has been managed by Brahma Kadali. Ajay Sunkara has taken on the role of a co-producer, and Kishore Garikipati is the executive producer.