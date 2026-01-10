403
Sudan’s president releases hundreds of women arrested
(MENAFN) Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has ordered the release of 400 female inmates from Omdurman Women’s Prison and called for a review of the judicial process for detainees accused of collaborating with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The directive aims to expedite trials and safeguard legal rights amid the ongoing conflict.
Burhan issued the order during an inspection of the women’s prison in Omdurman, west of the capital, Khartoum. He announced on social media that the release includes mothers detained with their children and that all financial penalties associated with public-rights cases will be waived.
He also instructed officials to “reclassify cases legally and review the justice system for detainees accused of cooperating with the RSF in order to speed up litigation procedures and ensure their rights.” Burhan emphasized that a comprehensive review of legal procedures and the justice framework is underway to mitigate the impact of the conflict while ensuring the rule of law under Sudan’s exceptional circumstances.
Sudan has been engulfed in deadly fighting between the army and RSF since April 2023, resulting in thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions. While the RSF controls most of the Darfur region, the army retains authority over the majority of the country’s remaining states, including the capital, Khartoum.
