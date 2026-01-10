Language Bill Triggers Inter-State Row As Kerala CM Vijayan Rejects 'Imposition' Charge

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram Jan 10 (IANS) A sharp political and inter-state row has broken out over the Malayalam Language Bill, 2025, with the Kerala government firmly rejecting allegations of linguistic imposition following strong criticism from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

In a detailed statement posted on social media, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the apprehensions raised over the Bill do not reflect either its content or its inclusive spirit.

He asserted that Kerala's development model has always been anchored in equality, brotherhood, and constitutional values such as secularism and pluralism.

Vijayan pointed out that the legislation contains a clear non-obstante clause safeguarding the rights of linguistic minorities, particularly Kannada- and Tamil-speaking communities.

He emphasised that the Bill does not impose any language and fully protects linguistic freedom.

In notified areas, linguistic minorities can continue to use their mother tongues for official correspondence, including with the Secretariat and local offices, with replies issued in the same language.

Students whose mother tongue is not Malayalam are free to choose languages offered in schools under the National Education Curriculum, and students from other States or foreign countries are not required to appear for Malayalam examinations at the secondary or higher secondary levels.

The policy, Vijayan said, is fully aligned with the Constitution and the Official Languages Act, 1963. Local Self Government Minister M.B. Rajesh accused Siddaramaiah of reacting out of political vendetta, linking his opposition to Vijayan's recent criticism of the“Bulldozer Raj” in Yelahanka, Karnataka.

Rajesh noted that the Bill was passed unanimously by the Kerala Legislative Assembly and questioned why Congress legislators did not oppose it at the time.

He termed Siddaramaiah's remarks“dangerous and irresponsible” and demanded that they be withdrawn, alleging an attempt to spread misinformation and hostility against Kerala.

In a strongly worded post, Siddaramaiah on Friday said language for linguistic minorities is a matter of identity and dignity, not merely a subject.

He warned that enforcing a different first language could burden students and affect academic confidence, and urged Kerala to withdraw what he described as a coercive approach.

While affirming Kerala's right to promote Malayalam, he maintained that promotion should not turn into imposition.