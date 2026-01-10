403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US, Venezuela carry out operation to return oil tanker
(MENAFN) The United States and Venezuela have jointly carried out an operation to return the oil tanker Minerva to Venezuelan waters, according to statements released by the country’s state-owned oil company on Friday.
According to official statements, authorities from both countries confirmed the completion of a coordinated effort to recover the vessel, which had departed Venezuelan waters without proper authorization or payment. The statement said: “Authorities in the United States and Venezuela announce the successful joint operation for the return to the country of the vessel Minerva, which had sailed without payment or authorization from the Venezuelan authorities.”
The same statement noted that the operation marked an initial step in bilateral coordination, adding: “Thanks to this first successful joint operation, the vessel is currently sailing back to Venezuelan waters for safekeeping and appropriate action.”
Earlier the same day, US authorities announced the seizure of another oil tanker as part of broader measures targeting Venezuelan crude shipments. According to official remarks, the US Coast Guard boarded and seized the Motor Tanker Olina, previously known as Minerva M, while it was navigating international waters east of the Caribbean Sea.
US officials said the operation formed part of expanded military activity in the Caribbean Sea and the Eastern Pacific Ocean, which has intensified since September under the stated objective of combating narcotics trafficking.
These latest maritime actions follow a US military operation conducted on Jan. 3 in Venezuela, during which President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured. US President Donald Trump later said his administration would “run” Venezuela and its oil resources during a transitional period.
Commenting on the broader campaign, a Pentagon spokesperson said the Defense Department’s maritime blockade remains “in full effect — and very effective.” In a public post, the spokesperson added: “In the past 24 hours alone, at least seven 'dark fleet' oil vessels have turned around to avoid interdiction—because they know we mean business,” stressing that the United States will “hunt down and interdict all dark fleet vessels” involved in transporting Venezuelan oil.
According to official statements, authorities from both countries confirmed the completion of a coordinated effort to recover the vessel, which had departed Venezuelan waters without proper authorization or payment. The statement said: “Authorities in the United States and Venezuela announce the successful joint operation for the return to the country of the vessel Minerva, which had sailed without payment or authorization from the Venezuelan authorities.”
The same statement noted that the operation marked an initial step in bilateral coordination, adding: “Thanks to this first successful joint operation, the vessel is currently sailing back to Venezuelan waters for safekeeping and appropriate action.”
Earlier the same day, US authorities announced the seizure of another oil tanker as part of broader measures targeting Venezuelan crude shipments. According to official remarks, the US Coast Guard boarded and seized the Motor Tanker Olina, previously known as Minerva M, while it was navigating international waters east of the Caribbean Sea.
US officials said the operation formed part of expanded military activity in the Caribbean Sea and the Eastern Pacific Ocean, which has intensified since September under the stated objective of combating narcotics trafficking.
These latest maritime actions follow a US military operation conducted on Jan. 3 in Venezuela, during which President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured. US President Donald Trump later said his administration would “run” Venezuela and its oil resources during a transitional period.
Commenting on the broader campaign, a Pentagon spokesperson said the Defense Department’s maritime blockade remains “in full effect — and very effective.” In a public post, the spokesperson added: “In the past 24 hours alone, at least seven 'dark fleet' oil vessels have turned around to avoid interdiction—because they know we mean business,” stressing that the United States will “hunt down and interdict all dark fleet vessels” involved in transporting Venezuelan oil.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment