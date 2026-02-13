Qatar Records QR5.3Bn Budget Deficit In Q4 2025
DOHA: The Ministry of Finance announced yesterday that the State's general budget recorded a deficit of QR5.3bn during the fourth quarter of 2025, which was financed through debt instruments.
In a statement posted on its official account on the social media platform X, the Ministry said total revenues during the quarter amounted to approximately QR51.607bn, marking a 6 percent increase compared to the same quarter of 2024. Total expenditures reached approximately QR56.904bn, reflecting a 19.1 percent increase compared to the corresponding quarter of 2024.
The statement added that oil revenues during the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled QR46.428bn, while non-oil revenues amounted to QR5.179bn.
The Ministry of Finance indicated that expenditures during the same quarter were distributed as follows: QR17.624bn for salaries and wages, QR22.101bn for current expenditures, QR15.526bn for major capital expenditures, and QR1.653bn for minor capital expenditures.
