Real Estate Trading Volume Exceeds QAR 1.2Billion Last Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from February 1 to 5, reached QAR 1,202,853,544.

Meanwhile the total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin for the same period is QAR 71,639,312, bringing the total trading value for the week to QAR 1.274 billion.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale has included vacant land, residences, residential buildings, residential complexes, commercial shops, administrative offices, and residential units.

Sales were concentrated in the municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Daayen, Al Wakrah, Umm Salal, Al Shamal, Al Khor and Al Dhakhira, Al Sheehaniya, and the areas of The Pearl, Lusail 69, Al Khuraij, Ghar Thuailib, Legtaifiya, Al Sakhama, Al Mashaf, Al Wukair, and Umm Ebairiya.

The volume of real estate transactions in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice exceeded QAR473 million during the period from January 25 to 29.