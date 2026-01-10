Indian Railways Launched 122 New Trains In 2025, Including 28 Vande Bharat

Delhi: In 2025, Indian Railways introduced 122 new trains. Significant changes were implemented by Indian Railways in the past year, including extending existing services, increasing frequency, and upgrading trains to superfast status. Services were also expedited across various railway zones. This is assessed to have helped alleviate congestion on train journeys and make travel more comfortable.

The Central Railway zone introduced 4 new trains, extended 6 trains, and sped up 30 trains. The East Coast Railway introduced 4 new trains, extended 4, and sped up 3. The East Central Railway introduced 20 new trains, extended 20, and sped up 12. The Eastern Railway introduced 6 new trains, extended 4, and sped up 32.

New Trains for Better Travel

The North Central Railway introduced 2 new trains, extended 4, increased the frequency of 2, and sped up 1 train. The North Eastern Railway added 8 new trains, extended 4, increased the frequency of 2, and sped up 12 trains. The Northeast Frontier Railway brought 10 new trains to the tracks and sped up 36. The Northern Railway introduced 20 new trains, extended 10, and increased the speed of 24 trains. Meanwhile, the North Western Railway added 12 new trains, extended 6, increased the frequency of 2, and also increased the speed of 89 trains.

Meanwhile, the Southern Railway introduced 6 new trains, extended 4, upgraded 2 to superfast, and sped up 75 trains. The South Western Railway introduced 8 new trains, extended 6, upgraded 8 to superfast, and sped up 117 trains. These are the highest figures among all railway zones.

In 2025, the West Central Railway launched 8 new trains and increased the speed of 27 trains. The Western Railway introduced 10 new trains, extended 10, increased the frequency of 2, and sped up 80 trains. According to these figures, Indian Railways introduced 122 new trains last year, extended 86, increased the frequency of 8, upgraded 10 to superfast, and sped up 549 trains. The 122 new trains include premium, express, and passenger services. Notably, 28 Vande Bharat trains were added to enhance semi-high-speed connectivity.