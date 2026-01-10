Owaisi's 'Hijab-Clad PM' Remark Sparks Row Leaders Call It A Dream

Congress leader Imran Masood on Saturday disagreed with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's "hijab-clad woman as PM" remarks and said that the latter's statement is like "seeing stars during the day." Speaking with ANI, Imran Masood said, "He is talking about things that are impossible; it's like seeing stars during the day. Why is he talking about something that's simply not possible? Everyone has rights within a democracy. Wearing or not wearing a hijab is a personal matter."

Merit Over Community, Says Shiv Sena

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC emphasised that leadership should be based on performance and popular mandate, not caste, creed, or community. She added that a woman Prime Minister could be supported in the future on merit. "Asaduddin Owaisi, there is no vacancy for the Prime Minister's slot. Narendra Modi's popularity is known to one and all. First, let your members of parliament be elected, then dream about a Prime Minister. Yes, at some stage, we too would want a woman Prime Minister, but not based on her caste, creed, or community, but on her good work and the popular mandate of the people of India," Shaina said.

Owaisi's 'Hijab-Clad PM' Dream

Earlier, Owaisi said that one day a hijab-clad daughter will become the Prime Minister of India, highlighting the inclusivity of the Indian Constitution Speaking at the election meeting in Solapur, Maharashtra, on Friday, Owaisi argued that such inclusivity is not offered in Pakistan's constitution, which restricts people of other religions from holding top posts. "The constitution of Pakistan clearly states that a person belonging to only one religion can become the Prime Minister of the country. Baba Sahib's constitution says that any citizen of India can become Prime Minister, CM, or mayor. It is my dream that a day will come when a hijab-clad daughter will become the Prime Minister of this country," he said.

BJP Challenges Owaisi

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla sharply reacted to Owaisi's remarks, challenging him to make a 'Pasmanda' muslim or hijab-clad woman the president of AIMIM. "Hijabwali will become PM says Miyaan Owaisi. Miyaan Owaisi - constitution stops nobody but I challenge you to make a Pasmanda or Hijabwali as your president of AIMIM first," Poonawalla said in a post on X. (ANI)

