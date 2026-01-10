Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syrian Army Says Completed 'Security Sweep' Of Kurdish Neighbourhood Of Aleppo


Aleppo, Syria: The Syrian army said Saturday that it had completed a "security sweep" of a neighbourhood in Aleppo where its forces have clashed with Kurdish fighters.

"We announce the completion of a full security sweep of the Sheikh Maqsud neighborhood in Aleppo," the army said in a statement carried by state media, while warning residents to stay in their homes. AFP correspondents in Aleppo said shelling could still be heard after the announcement.

