Assam Government Surpasses Promise, Provides Over 1.5 Lakh Jobs: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that the state has crossed the milestone of providing over 1.5 lakh government jobs, reaffirming the commitment made during the 2021 Assembly elections.

Sharing a post on X, the Chief Minister said, "Reaching Sarusajai shortly to hand over appointment letters to over 6,000 candidates of ADRE Grade III. We have given above 1.5 lakh Govt jobs till today. More to come."

The announcement came a day after Sarma distributed appointment letters to 4,369 candidates selected for Grade IV posts through the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination.

Milestone Surpasses Election Promise

With this, the total number of government appointments made during the tenure of the present government has reached 1,50,033, surpassing the earlier commitment of providing one lakh jobs.

A Transparent and Unified Recruitment System

Addressing a programme held at the Jyoti-Bishnu International Cultural Centre, the Chief Minister said the ADRE recruitment process was extremely complex and ensuring transparency was a major challenge. He noted that earlier, separate departmental examinations often led to overlapping tests, allegations of corruption and court cases, resulting in staff shortages across departments.

Sarma said the government introduced a unified recruitment system by enacting new legislation and constituting separate commissions for Grade III and Grade IV posts. He highlighted that examinations were conducted in a single day across 28 districts, with over 9.12 lakh candidates appearing, while internet services were suspended to ensure fairness. The credibility of the process, he said, was reflected in the absence of any court cases.

Call to Service and Promoting Merit

Calling upon the newly appointed candidates to serve with dedication, Sarma urged them to ensure timely solutions for citizens visiting government offices. He also announced that the 'Swagata Satirtha' portal would reopen on February 1 to facilitate mutual transfers among employees.

Emphasising merit-based governance, the Chief Minister said transparent recruitment had restored faith among Assam's youth, while the government continues to promote entrepreneurship to generate employment within the state. (ANI)

