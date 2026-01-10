Gold Hits ₹1,41,700 Per 10G On Safe-Haven Demand

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Silver rebounded by Rs 6,500 to Rs 2,50,000 per kg in the national capital on Friday, while gold advanced to Rs 1,41,700 per 10 grams on renewed demand for the safe-haven asset amid global uncertainty, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

In the previous session, the white metal had tanked by Rs 12,500, or nearly 5 per cent, to Rs 2,43,500 per kilogram, due to profit booking by the traders. It had touched a record Rs 2,56,000 per kg on Wednesday.

Gold of 99.9 per cent purity jumped by Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,41,700 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) compared to the previous close of Rs 1,40,500 per 10 grams.

“Gold advanced on Friday, buoyed by renewed haven demand and positive inflow from exchange-traded funds,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

He noted that markets were weighing threats from US President Donald Trump against Iran, while traders also positioned themselves to hedge against key event risks and anticipated volatility ahead of US Supreme Court rulings on tariff decisions.

“These factors combined to strengthen hedging demand for gold, reinforcing its role as a preferred haven amid rising uncertainty,” Gandhi added.

However, an expert said that“if the court rules against the tariffs, concerns over an intensifying global trade war could ease, potentially limiting further upside in gold and silver prices in the near term.”