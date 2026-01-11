403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bushfires ravage Australia’s Victoria, state of disaster was declared
(MENAFN) Southeastern Australia is grappling with widespread bushfires, with the state of Victoria reporting the destruction of at least 130 structures as more than 35 fires continue to spread uncontrollably. In response, Premier Jacinta Allan declared a state of disaster on Saturday.
Power outages have affected at least 20,000 homes in regional Victoria, and authorities have ordered evacuations in multiple areas as flames advance. Approximately 300,000 hectares have already been scorched across the state.
In addition to the bushfires, a category two cyclone has formed off the coast of North Queensland, bringing heavy rain and potential flooding, with strong winds capable of damaging houses and toppling large trees.
Victoria has declared a total fire ban for Sunday, while the Australian Capital Territory has also implemented a full fire ban. Some regions of Western Australia continue to face extreme fire danger.
The fires and severe conditions follow one of the most intense heatwaves recorded in southern Australia this week, further fueling the risk of uncontrolled wildfires.
Power outages have affected at least 20,000 homes in regional Victoria, and authorities have ordered evacuations in multiple areas as flames advance. Approximately 300,000 hectares have already been scorched across the state.
In addition to the bushfires, a category two cyclone has formed off the coast of North Queensland, bringing heavy rain and potential flooding, with strong winds capable of damaging houses and toppling large trees.
Victoria has declared a total fire ban for Sunday, while the Australian Capital Territory has also implemented a full fire ban. Some regions of Western Australia continue to face extreme fire danger.
The fires and severe conditions follow one of the most intense heatwaves recorded in southern Australia this week, further fueling the risk of uncontrolled wildfires.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment