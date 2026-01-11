403
Storm Goretti disrupts travel, power across UK
(MENAFN) Storm Goretti caused widespread disruption across the United Kingdom on Friday, leaving tens of thousands of homes without electricity and severely affecting air, rail, and road travel.
Nearly 57,000 households were without power early Friday, with the hardest-hit areas including southwest England, particularly Cornwall, and parts of the West Midlands. Repair crews worked overnight to restore electricity, though authorities warned that severe weather was slowing efforts.
Air travel was significantly impacted, with over 50 British Airways flights canceled at London’s Heathrow Airport, mainly short-haul routes, and delays reported at several regional airports due to heavy snow and temporary runway closures.
Rail services also faced major disruptions, with passengers in parts of England and Wales advised not to travel. Train services across the Midlands and southwest England were extremely limited, and some routes were suspended entirely while tracks and stations were inspected for damage.
Road travel was affected as well, with sections of major motorways, including the M1, closed following snow-related accidents, causing long delays as authorities cleared vehicles and debris.
The Met Office reported wind gusts of up to 99 mph on the Isles of Scilly and heavy snowfall in central England and Wales. Local authorities also noted widespread school closures, especially in Scotland, due to dangerous travel conditions. Emergency services urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and follow official guidance while the storm continued to impact the country.
