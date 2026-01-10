SC Allows JKCA Polls But Stays Result Declaration
A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta on Thursday passed the order while hearing a petition seeking the appointment of an independent electoral officer to prepare the electoral rolls and conduct JKCA elections strictly in accordance with the association's constitution.
ADVERTISEMENT
The bench sought a response from the JKCA on the petition and posted the matter for hearing on February 2.
It said that in the meantime, the election may be conducted, but its results should not be declared.
The plea, filed by several cricket clubs, has also sought a direction to appoint a retired apex court judge as administrator of the JKCA with full powers to take over charge of the day-to-day administration of the association from the existing BCCI sub-committee.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment