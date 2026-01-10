Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SC Allows JKCA Polls But Stays Result Declaration

2026-01-10 03:06:06
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi – The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea relating to the upcoming elections of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) and directed that the poll results should not be declared.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta on Thursday passed the order while hearing a petition seeking the appointment of an independent electoral officer to prepare the electoral rolls and conduct JKCA elections strictly in accordance with the association's constitution.


The bench sought a response from the JKCA on the petition and posted the matter for hearing on February 2.

It said that in the meantime, the election may be conducted, but its results should not be declared.

The plea, filed by several cricket clubs, has also sought a direction to appoint a retired apex court judge as administrator of the JKCA with full powers to take over charge of the day-to-day administration of the association from the existing BCCI sub-committee.

Kashmir Observer

