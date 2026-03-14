J&K Now Leads Trout Production In India: LG

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as the leading trout producer among India's cold-water states, highlighting a significant rise in fish production and infrastructure development in the sector over recent years.

Addressing the National Conference on Cold Water Fisheries organised by the Department of Fisheries, Government of India in Srinagar, the Lieutenant Governor said the administration has undertaken focused initiatives to strengthen fisheries and support fish farmers across the Union Territory.

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“Our strategic initiatives have positioned J&K as the leader in trout production across all cold-water states. Under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), launched in 2022, Rs 233 crore was allocated for fisheries to incentivize entrepreneurship, establish hatcheries, trout farming and value-added ventures,” he said.

Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir holds the potential to become a national model for integrated fisheries development, adding that a value-chain approach could help generate employment, reduce post-harvest losses and improve the income of fish farmers.

Highlighting the sector's progress, the Lieutenant Governor said trout production has increased significantly in recent years.

“Trout output rose from 1,663 tons in FY 2021-22 to a record 2,650 tons in 2024-25. Private sector trout units increased from 936 to 1,649; hatcheries from one to nine; trout feed mills from zero to six; Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) units from two to nine; and biofloc units from 10 to 59,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also expressed gratitude to the Government of India for sanctioning a Rs 100 crore Integrated Aqua Park project in Anantnag, which he said would strengthen aquaculture infrastructure, enhance fish production and generate employment opportunities in the region.

Referring to the broader development of the region, Sinha said the rapid economic and social progress of Jammu and Kashmir requires sustained efforts from all sections of society, particularly farmers.

“At the heart of development lies our vibrant farming community, who are not mere producers but the bedrock of our identity and economy. Now is the time to honor their role with due respect, investment and technology,” he said.

He also pointed out several challenges facing the fisheries sector, including the impact of climate change, rising water temperatures, water scarcity, slow growth of native species and fish health risks.

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“To unlock its full potential, we must advance cold-water agriculture scientifically, genetically improve trout and carp breeds, prioritise climate-resilient systems, disease diagnostics and aquatic health management. Innovation in indigenous feeds and robust seed-feed supply chains are vital for the fisheries sector,” he said.

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On the occasion, model guidelines for the development of cold-water fisheries were released. Progressive fish farmers, fisheries startups and FFPOs were felicitated, while sanction letters were handed over to beneficiaries under the Kisan Credit Card scheme and other initiatives.

The conference brought together policymakers, researchers and stakeholders from different states and Union Territories to explore collaborative strategies for the sustainable development of India's cold-water fisheries.

Among those present were Omar Abdullah, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of State for Fisheries S. P. Singh Baghel, J&K Minister for Agriculture Production Javid Ahmad Dar, senior officials, experts and researchers.

'Anantnag To Get Rs 100 Cr Aqua Park'

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Saturday announced a Rs 100 crore Integrated Aqua Park Project in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district aimed at strengthening aquaculture infrastructure and generating employment in the region.

The announcement was made during the National Conference on Cold Water Fisheries organised by the Department of Fisheries in Srinagar.

The event was attended by Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Union Minister of State for Fisheries S. P. Singh Baghel, among others.

Singh said the Integrated Aqua Park in Anantnag would help strengthen aquaculture infrastructure, boost cold-water fisheries development and increase fish production in Jammu and Kashmir while creating employment opportunities.

The Union minister stressed the need to scale up trout production and enhance the income of cold-water fish farmers by improving productivity, expanding value addition and tapping export markets where these species have strong demand.

He also highlighted the government's focus on developing an end-to-end value chain to ensure that cold-water regions can efficiently produce, process and market trout and other fish species with improved access to modern infrastructure and stronger market linkages.

Singh further urged the organisation of fish farmers through cooperatives and encouraged states and Union Territories to support farmers in accessing government schemes, infrastructure and credit facilities.

On the occasion, the Union minister, along with the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister, jointly released the Model Guidelines for Reservoir Fisheries and Aquaculture Management.

The guidelines provide a comprehensive framework covering scientific seed stocking, cage and pen-based aquaculture, leasing and governance mechanisms, biodiversity conservation, value-chain linkages and monitoring systems.