NSE To Launch Gold 10 Grams Futures Contracts On March 16, 2026

The National Stock Exchange (NSE), which has announced introduction of Gold 10 grams Futures contracts in Commodity Derivatives Segment, has said that it would be available for trading in Commodity Derivatives segment with effect from March 16, 2026.

"2 days to go! Introducing NSE Gold 10 Grams Futures Contract on March 16, 2026, under Commodity Derivatives Segment of NSE," the National Stock Exchange said in a post on X. Exchange had earlier informed its members that it had requisite approval from SEBI.

Contract and Trading Specifications

As per a circular released on February 20, 2026, the trading unit and delivery unit will both be 10 grams, with the contract symbol "GOLD10G." Trading will take place from Monday to Friday between 9:00 am and 11:30/11:55 pm, based on US daylight saving time period. The exchange also said the contract will be quoted per 10 grams of gold, with a minimum price movement (tick size) of Re 1 per 10 grams. NSE has set a 'daily base price limit' of 6 per cent, which may be relaxed up to 9 per cent after a 15-minute cooling-off period if the limit is breached.

Expiry and Settlement

The contracts will be monthly futures, with the last trading day being the final calendar day of the expiry month, or the previous working day if that date is a holiday.

Delivery Norms

In terms of delivery, the exchange said the contract will follow compulsory delivery, with 10 grams of 999 purity gold. "999 purity, It should be serially numbered Gold 10 gram supplied by LBMA approved suppliers or other suppliers as may be approved by NSE, to be submitted along with supplier's quality certificate," the circular said. Delivery will be facilitated through designated clearing house facilities in Ahmedabad, the circular added. (ANI)

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