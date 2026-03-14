Bangladesh Seeks To Expand Skilled Workforce Exports To Turkey

Dhaka: Bangladesh has expressed strong interest in expanding the export of skilled human resources to Turkey as part of efforts to deepen economic cooperation between the two countries.

The issue was highlighted during a bilateral meeting between Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. Khalilur Rahman and his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, at the Turkish Foreign Ministry in Ankara on Saturday, read a press release.

Bangladesh's Foreign Adviser to the Prime Minister, Humaiun Kobir, was also present during the meeting, which marked the first bilateral engagement between the two foreign ministers following the formation of Bangladesh's newly elected government.

During the talks, the Bangladesh Foreign Minister underscored the potential for increasing the export of skilled professionals to Turkey, highlighting the country's growing pool of trained manpower. He also emphasized the importance of enhancing Turkish foreign investment in Bangladesh to further strengthen economic ties.

Both sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and explored opportunities to expand cooperation in trade, investment, and workforce mobility.

Following the meeting, the two ministers held a joint press briefing where they reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the longstanding friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, including ongoing peace efforts concerning Gaza.

To enhance institutional cooperation in diplomatic training and capacity building, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Diplomacy Academy of Turkey and the Bangladesh Foreign Service Academy during the meeting.

Later, Hakan Fidan hosted an iftar and working dinner in honor of the visiting Bangladesh delegation, where discussions continued on various aspects of bilateral cooperation.

Both sides expressed optimism that the outcomes of the meeting would further deepen strategic partnership and open new avenues for collaboration, including the expansion of skilled workforce opportunities for Bangladesh in Turkey.

K