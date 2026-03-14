CM Launches E-Ticketing System For J & K Gardens

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Almond Blossom Festival symbolizes Kashmir's timeless connection with nature and its vibrant cultural traditions, describing Badamwari as a cherished part of Srinagar's heritage, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Saturday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Almond Blossom Festival–2026 at Badamwari in Srinagar's old city, the Chief Minister said the blooming almond trees mark the arrival of spring and reflect the spirit of renewal and hope in the Valley.

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“The blooming almond blossoms mark not only the arrival of spring but also the spirit of renewal, hope and cultural vibrancy that defines Kashmir,” he said.

Abdullah said festivals like the Almond Blossom Festival help revive historic spaces while promoting tourism and creating economic opportunities for local artists, artisans and craftspeople.

“Events like the Almond Blossom Festival provide a wonderful platform to showcase the grandeur of Kashmir's spring season, cultural heritage, traditional crafts and artistic talent. These also help attract tourists and encourage community participation in preserving our heritage,” he said.

The event, organised by the Floriculture Department, witnessed participation from officials, artists, students and a large number of visitors including tourists.

Among those present were J&K ministers Javid Ahmad Dar and Satish Sharma, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Tanvir Sadiq and other senior officials.

During his visit, the Chief Minister toured the almond alcove and interacted with visitors who gathered at the historic garden to witness the spring blossoms.

He also inspected an exhibition at the venue where progressive farmers, florists and artisans displayed their produce and handicrafts. Abdullah appreciated the stall owners for showcasing a wide range of products and commended their role in preserving Kashmir's traditional crafts while promoting horticulture and floriculture.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also launched an online ticketing system for gardens across Jammu and Kashmir, aimed at simplifying the ticketing process and improving convenience for visitors.

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“The introduction of online ticketing for our gardens is an important step towards modernising tourist facilities and ensuring a seamless experience for visitors,” he said, adding that the initiative would make access to gardens easier for both tourists and locals.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Abdullah said the Almond Blossom Festival marks the beginning of the tourism season in Kashmir.

“Today's event marks the beginning of our tourist season, which will continue with the opening of the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in the coming days. We hope a large number of tourists will visit and enjoy the beauty of Kashmir,” he said.

The Chief Minister, however, noted that rising international airfare and fuel surcharges could affect tourist inflow, though he expressed optimism about the overall season.

“Ticket prices on international flights are increasing and fuel surcharges have been introduced, which may impact the tourist season. Even then, we remain hopeful that the number of visitors will rise this year,” he said.