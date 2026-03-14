As Eid Nears, Release Youth Held In Pro-Iran Protests: CM Omar

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Welcoming the revocation of the National Security Act (NSA) against Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday urged authorities to release young people detained in the Valley during recent protests, particularly with Eid approaching.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Spring Festival at Badamwari here, Omar said Wangchuk should not have been detained under the stringent law.

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“He should not have been arrested. His arrest was wrong and that too under the NSA,” he said.

The chief minister said that just as the revocation of the NSA in Wangchuk's case was welcomed, similar humanitarian consideration should be extended to those arrested in connection with recent anti-US and anti-Israel protests in Kashmir.

“Given the sanctity of this holy month of Ramadan, with Eid almost a week away, it would be appropriate to extend similar consideration to others, just as was done with Wangchuk,” Omar said.

He noted that many of the detained youths are first-time offenders and may not have been actively involved in the protests.

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“As an expression of goodwill, revoking cases against them and releasing some from jail would be a positive step,” he added.

Omar also stressed the importance of stability in Ladakh and said the assurances made to the region must be fulfilled, just as promises made to Jammu and Kashmir should also be honoured.

Responding to a question about the Centre's review of security for National Conference president Farooq Abdullah after a recent assassination attempt, the chief minister said the circumstances behind the incident must first be explained.

“The attack occurred; it should not have happened. First, they need to explain why it took place. Only then can we discuss further actions. God saved him,” he said.

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Speaking about the Spring Festival and the upcoming opening of the Tulip Garden in Srinagar, Omar expressed hope that the events would mark the beginning of a strong summer tourist season in the Valley.

However, he said rising airfares due to tensions in the Middle East could affect tourist inflow.

“We hope tourism will increase, but airfare is rising not only for international flights but also domestically. IndiGo has started adding a fuel surcharge. We need to see how much impact this will have on the season,” he said, adding that the government remains optimistic about the tourism outlook.