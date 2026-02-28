Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar National Library Announces Temporary Closure

Qatar National Library Announces Temporary Closure


2026-02-28 02:01:56
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Qatar National Library announced a temporary closure until further notice, according to an official statement on X.

The library said its electronic resources will remain available to members, adding that updates on operations will be shared through its website and social media platforms.

MENAFN28022026000063011010ID1110803017



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search