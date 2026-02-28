403
Qatar National Library Announces Temporary Closure
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha: Qatar National Library announced a temporary closure until further notice, according to an official statement on X.
The library said its electronic resources will remain available to members, adding that updates on operations will be shared through its website and social media platforms.
