National Cyber Security Agency Urges Public To Rely On Official Sources, Avoid Spreading Rumours
Doha, Qatar: In line with its commitment to enhancing digital security and maintaining social stability, the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) has emphasized the importance of obtaining information solely from authorized official sources.
In a social media post, the agency said that citizens and residents should rely on official channels to access information. It further urged the public to refrain from circulating rumors or resharing any unverified content across digital platforms.Read Also
-
Hamad International Airport urges passengers not to travel to airport
Ministry of Interior renews call for public to stay indoors
Al Razji activities at Darb Al Saai suspended 'until further notice': MoC
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment