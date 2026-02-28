Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
National Cyber Security Agency Urges Public To Rely On Official Sources, Avoid Spreading Rumours

2026-02-28 02:01:56
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: In line with its commitment to enhancing digital security and maintaining social stability, the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) has emphasized the importance of obtaining information solely from authorized official sources.

In a social media post, the agency said that citizens and residents should rely on official channels to access information. It further urged the public to refrain from circulating rumors or resharing any unverified content across digital platforms.

The Peninsula

