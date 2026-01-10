BJP Leaders Offer Prayers In Bengaluru On 75 Years Of Somnath Temple's Reconstruction

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 10 (IANS) To mark the completion of 75 years since the reconstruction of the historic Somnath Temple in Gujarat, BJP leaders offered special prayers at the Kadumalleshwara Temple in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru, on Saturday.

BJP leaders offered special prayers to Lord Shiva and recited the 'Om Namah Shivaya' mantra 11 times on the occasion.

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, former Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwathnarayan, BJP State General Secretary P. Rajeev, Bengaluru North District President C.K. Ramamurthy, Bengaluru North District President S. Harish, and Bengaluru Central District President Saptagiri Gowda were present.

After the prayers, addressing the media, former Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol said the Somnath Temple is an ancient shrine established over 1,000 years ago. He stated that the temple was destroyed during the Mughal invasion and looted.

Karjol said that in 1948, after Jawaharlal Nehru became Prime Minister, the then Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel proposed the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple, as it symbolised Hindu identity.

However, Jawaharlal Nehru opposed the proposal, saying that there was no need to rebuild the temple, Karjol claimed.

He further said that senior leaders K.M. Munshi and K.M. Gadgil supported Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and strongly advocated the reconstruction of the temple.

Despite this, Nehru continued to oppose the move.

Karjol added that Maulana Abul Kalam Azad suggested handing over the temple to the Archaeological Department.

"All leaders unanimously insisted that the temple must be rebuilt and its past glory restored. Despite opposition from Jawaharlal Nehru, the temple was reconstructed in 1951 and dedicated to Hindu devotees," Karjol said.

He added that since then, devotees from across the country have been visiting the temple to offer prayers.

Karjol said that on the occasion of the Somnath Temple's reconstruction anniversary, not only BJP leaders but Hindus across the country are performing special worship at Shiva temples in their respective villages and towns.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayendra said that as part of the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv', BJP workers and patriots across the country offered special prayers at Shiva temples.