Jordan reaffirms support for Syria’s security, sovereignty
(MENAFN) Jordan on Friday reiterated its backing for the Syrian government’s efforts to maintain security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.
Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi expressed Jordan’s support during a phone call with his Syrian counterpart, Asaad al-Shaibani. Safadi highlighted Jordan’s “firm and consistent stance in supporting the Syrian government’s efforts to safeguard Syria’s security and stability, its sovereignty and territorial unity, and ensure the safety of its citizens.”
The two ministers also emphasized the importance of sustaining positive momentum in bilateral relations and continuing joint initiatives to expand cooperation “in ways that serve the interests of Jordan and Syria and reflect the depth of fraternal ties between the two countries.”
Safadi was also scheduled to meet later on Friday in Amman with Washington’s special envoy to Damascus.
Meanwhile, fighting erupted on Tuesday in Aleppo after the YPG/SDF launched attacks from Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud, targeting residential areas, civilian facilities, and army positions.
The clashes resulted in nine deaths, 55 injuries, and the displacement of roughly 165,000 residents from the two neighborhoods. In response, the Syrian army launched a “limited” military operation on Thursday, regaining control of the Ashrafieh and Bani Zeid districts, though Sheikh Maqsoud remained outside state control by Friday evening.
On March 10, 2025, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement for integrating the SDF into state institutions, reaffirming the country’s territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division. Authorities say that in the months since, the SDF has not taken steps to implement the agreement.
The Syrian government has intensified efforts to maintain nationwide security since the ouster of the Assad regime in December 2024, after 24 years in power.
