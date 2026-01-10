India Enters Futuristic Healthcare Phase With Genome Sequencing, Personalised Medicine: Jitendra Singh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) India has entered a futuristic healthcare phase with molecular diagnostics, genome sequencing, and personalised medicine, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Jitendra Singh.

Speaking during his visit to the DBT-BRIC Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), Hyderabad, Singh said that India is now scientifically and economically equipped to take on complex health challenges through genomics, biotechnology, and preventive healthcare.

“Unlike earlier decades, when India was primarily battling infectious diseases, the country has now entered a futuristic phase where molecular diagnostics, genome sequencing, and personalised medicine are becoming central to healthcare delivery,” said the Minister.

Singh also laid the foundation stone of the National Skill Development Centre, SAMARTH, and inaugurated the iDeA-NA BRIC-CDFD Technology Incubator. He noted that institutions like CDFD play a crucial role in bridging laboratory research with real-life clinical outcomes.

“India is witnessing rapid progress in genomics-led initiatives, including large-scale genome sequencing, paediatric genetic disease programmes, and pioneering work in areas such as haemophilia,” he said, adding that these efforts are preparing the healthcare system for“an era of personalised treatment, where patients with similar conditions may require different therapeutic approaches”.

Referring to the issue of rare diseases, the Minister said that the introduction of India's first National Policy for Rare Diseases in 2021 marked a major shift in the government's approach, reflecting foresight and openness to scientific inputs. He highlighted that detection alone is not enough, and sustained treatment must also be made affordable for affected families.

The Minister also spoke about the integrated healthcare model being promoted by the government, including the institutionalisation of traditional systems through the Ministry of Ayush and the global recognition of yoga as a preventive health tool.

“Evidence-based integration of wellness practices with modern medicine has shown positive outcomes in managing lifestyle and metabolic disorders,” Singh stated.

The Minister also underscored India's leadership in vaccines and preventive healthcare, stating that indigenous innovations are now being deployed nationally and shared globally, reinforcing the country's role in global health security.

“With nearly 70 per cent of India's population below the age of 40, investing in health through early diagnosis and prevention is a national imperative,” Singh said.