Epic Fantasy Triumphs:“The Arkencrest Chronicles: Battle For Crossroads” Receives The Literary Titan Book Award

The Arkencrest Chronicles: Battle for Crossroads, Book One of the Arkencrest Chronicles by JP Coffman, has been honored with the esteemed Literary Titan Book Award, recognizing excellence in storytelling and worldbuilding.

Set in a mythic world forged from the bones of a fallen dragon, Battle for Crossroads introduces readers to a sweeping epic where ancient forces stir and destiny calls. The novel follows Bourdain, a young swordsman burdened by the mysterious deaths of his parents, whose decision to leave home sets him on a path far greater than he ever imagined. Alongside a diverse and memorable cast, including a determined scout, a goblin airship captain, and a cunning smuggler, Bourdain is drawn into a struggle against a darkness older than the gods themselves.

Literary Titan praised the novel as“an epic fantasy that lays out a vast world shaped from the bones of a fallen god,” highlighting its rich lore, detailed cultures, and confident storytelling. The review notes the care put into the setting, the emotional grounding of Bourdain's journey, and the sense that readers are witnessing the beginning of something much larger. The award recognizes the book's ability to blend classic heroic structure with expansive mythology, inviting readers to settle into a world that feels ancient, lived in, and full of possibility.

Author JP Coffman draws deeply personal inspiration into the heart of the story. Reflecting on the novel's origins, Coffman has shared that Bourdain represents a fantasy reflection of his own upbringing, shaped by loss and the search for purpose. Influenced by years of tabletop roleplaying and worldbuilding, the Arkencrest setting began as a custom campaign and evolved into a fully realized literary world. Central themes such as hope in the absence of certainty, the power of humble beginnings, and the enduring struggle between light and darkness resonate throughout the narrative.

With Battle for Crossroads receiving the Literary Titan Book Award, the Arkencrest Chronicles launches as a standout new voice in epic fantasy, appealing to readers who love immersive worlds and coming of age journeys that grow into conflicts of world-shaping consequence.

The Arkencrest Chronicles: Battle for Crossroads is available now on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Readers seeking epic fantasy rich with lore, character, and myth are invited to begin the journey today and discover the world of Arkencrest.

About the Author

JP Coffman is a storyteller, family man, and self-described hermit in the woods. A lifelong lover of fantasy, he has been building worlds and crafting stories since he was old enough to roll dice. His background in tabletop roleplaying games strongly influences his immersive settings and character-driven narratives. When not writing, Coffman enjoys painting miniatures, playing tabletop wargames, and creating new adventures for friends. The Arkencrest Chronicles: Battle for Crossroads is the first installment in a planned epic fantasy series.