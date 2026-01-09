“An Unsuitable Job” Receives The Literary Titan Book Award

An Unsuitable Job, the award-winning historical mystery by Bonnie Hardy, has received the Literary Titan Book Award, further cementing its place as a standout novel in historical and cozy mystery fiction. The honor joins the book's earlier recognition as a Winner of the American Writing Awards 2025, marking the novel as a multiple award-winning debut in a new mystery series.

Set in 1929 Las Vegas, New Mexico, An Unsuitable Job introduces readers to Josie MacFarland, an unconventional and determined heroine navigating a world that insists she does not belong. When a man is murdered at the historic Castaneda Hotel, Josie is appointed as the first Harvey House Detective, a role no woman has ever held. Armed with little more than grit and resolve, she faces a dismissive sheriff, strained friendships, and the harsh realities of the Great Depression while racing to uncover the truth. Failure means returning home in disgrace. Success means proving that she belongs in a profession and a society determined to silence her.

The Literary Titan review praised the novel for its vivid setting, sharp pacing, and compelling protagonist, noting,“The pages move fast. The scenes glow with the heat of New Mexico. Josie's courage and doubt make her easy to root for. This is a book for readers who like cozy mysteries with a little grit and strong women who push back when they are told to stay quiet.” The review highlighted Hardy's crisp dialogue, immersive historical detail, and nuanced exploration of gender, power, and secrecy in a small Southwestern town.

Readers and reviewers alike have embraced Josie's story. Dear Author Book Reviews and Speak Up Talk Radio shared,“I turned the last page hoping Josie's journey continues. She's a character with so much more to explore, and I'd happily follow her through many more investigations.” Drawing inspiration from the real history of the Harvey Girls and the overlooked women of the early twentieth century, Hardy reimagines what justice and independence could look like for a woman deemed“unsuitable” for her time.

An Unsuitable Job is the first novel in The Harvey House Mysteries, a historical series set in the American Southwest during the late 1920s and early 1930s. The next installment is in progress and will follow Josie MacFarland as she uncovers secrets the powerful would prefer remain hidden.

An Unsuitable Job is available now on Amazon on Kindle, in paperback and as an audiobook. Readers are invited to discover Josie MacFarland's unforgettable debut and join her in solving a case that challenges the rules of her world.

About the Author

Bonnie Hardy was born and raised in Los Angeles and is a former teacher, choir director, and preacher. A lifelong lover of libraries and literacy, she directed a community literacy center in her hometown. Her nonfiction work has appeared in Christian Century, Presence: An International Journal for Spiritual Direction, and with Pilgrim Press. She has also written numerous short stories, several of which are available on her Facebook page. When she is not planting flowers or baking cookies, Bonnie Hardy can be found at her desk, plotting her next cozy mystery set in the rich and often overlooked corners of history.