Film Producers Urge PM Modi To Help Lift Dhurandhar Gulf Ban, Calling It 'Suppression Of Freedom Of Expression'

The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene after the blockbuster film Dhurandhar was banned in several Middle Eastern countries, labelling the move a suppression of creative freedom and freedom of expression.

IMPPA appeals to PM Modi to release Dhurandhar in Middle-East

The appeal follows the decision by authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia to prohibit theatrical releases of Dhurandhar, despite the film receiving certification from India's Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

In a formal letter addressed to the Prime Minister, IMPPA said it was seeking urgent government action to reverse what it described as a“unilateral and uncalled for ban”.

The statement emphasised that the decision undermines the creative rights of the producer and the wider Indian film community. The association used the following language in its appeal:

“Respected Sir, we earnestly appeal to your kind self to intervene regarding the unilateral and uncalled for ban imposed on the film 'Dhurandhar' by the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia. Our member producer has made this film and has released the same after getting certification by the Central Board of Film Certification and the ban imposed by the above countries is a suppression of the Freedom of Expression of our member as the film has emerged as one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema.

We as representatives of the largest and oldest Producers' Association, IMPPA, request you earnestly with folded hands to kindly intervene as UAE Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia are India-friendly countries and we conduct regular business with them across multiple sectors. We therefore humbly request that the Government of India take up this matter with the concerned authorities in these countries and make efforts to ensure that freedom of expression is respected and the ban is revoked at the earliest.

We shall be highly obliged to you if you could kindly do the needful at the earliest as it is a matter of great importance to the country.”

Middle-East bans Dhurandhar

The appeal, signed by IMPPA President Abhay Sinha, comes as 'Dhurandhar' continues its record-breaking run at the Indian box office. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh as an undercover agent tasked with infiltrating terror networks. It has become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time, with worldwide collections exceeding ₹1,200 crore, despite being barred in the Gulf region.

Industry insiders note the significance of the Middle East as an overseas market for Indian cinema. Gulf countries have historically contributed substantial revenue to big-budget Bollywood releases, especially action and spy thrillers. Estimates suggest the ban may have led to considerable financial loss for Dhurandhar, with some market analysts citing potential missed revenues of tens of crores.

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries reportedly often seem apply stringent content regulations to films, particularly those with geopolitical themes. Multiple sources indicate that 'Dhurandhar's narrative, which touches on sensitive cross-border topics, was a likely factor in the decision to bar it from screens, although no official explanation has been publicly issued by the authorities involved.

The ban has also reignited discussions about film censorship and cultural diplomacy. Indian films with perceived political or national security content have faced similar restrictions in the Gulf in the past. Cinematic exports such as Fighter (2024) and other titles have encountered varied release statuses in the region due to content concerns.

Despite these obstacles, 'Dhurandhar' has enjoyed strong performance in other international territories, including North America, Canada and Australia, where diaspora audiences have turned out in large numbers. The film has also drawn attention online through discussions and social media commentary on access issues in areas where it remains unavailable.

IMPPA's letter underscores India's broader diplomatic and commercial ties with the Gulf states, describing them as“India-friendly countries” with active economic relations across multiple sectors. The producers' body urged the Indian Government to leverage these relationships in dialogue with Gulf authorities to restore the film's access to theatres.