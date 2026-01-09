UAE Calls For Protecting Diplomatic Buildings After Damage To Qatar Embassy In Kyiv

The UAE stressed the need to protect civilian and diplomatic buildings and the headquarters of embassy staff in accordance with international norms and conventions regulating diplomatic work, following the damage to the Qatar embassy building in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, as a result of the shelling that targeted the city.

In its statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the UAE's commitment to continuing efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, affirming its position calling for diplomacy, dialogue and de-escalation, in light of the deteriorating humanitarian situation and the continued suffering of civilians.

