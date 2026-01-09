403
U.S. Stocks End Friday in Green
(MENAFN) All three major U.S. equity benchmarks closed in positive territory, with the Dow and S&P 500 shattering previous records following an unexpected employment report that exceeded analyst projections.
The Dow climbed 237.96 points, representing a 0.48% advance, to settle at 49,504.07. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq posted stronger momentum, jumping 191.33 points or 0.81% to finish at 23,671.35. The S&P 500 added 44.82 points, a 0.65% increase, closing at 6,966.28.
Market anxiety dissipated as the Volatility Index (VIX)—widely tracked as the "fear index"—plunged 6.21% to 14.49, signaling heightened investor confidence.
Weekly performance showed even more dramatic results: the Dow skyrocketed 2.3% over five trading sessions, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 surged 1.9% and 1.6%, respectively.
December's employment figures revealed nonfarm payrolls expanded by 50,000 positions last month, falling short of the 73,000 consensus estimate. However, the unemployment rate edged lower to 4.4%, beating economists' forecast of 4.5%.
Consumer sentiment data provided additional momentum. The University of Michigan consumer confidence index climbed to 54 in January, marking its strongest reading since September 2025.
Semiconductor stocks delivered standout performances in corporate trading. Broadcom's shares advanced 3.8%, while Intel rocketed 10.8% higher, driving the sector's explosive session.
