Long-Awaited Connectivity: How Etihad Rail Will Impact Lives Of Many

For residents in Al Sila, located near the UAE–Saudi border, the announcement of Etihad Rail's stations is as a long-awaited step toward stronger connectivity with the rest of the country. For years, the residents of this area have faced lengthy commutes and other hurdles in their day-to-day life.

“Living in Al Sila means long drives whenever we need to travel to other cities,” said Salma Almansoori, a resident of the area.“The passenger train will make travel easier, especially for families and elderly residents who prefer not to drive long distances.”

On Thursday, Etihad Rail announced seven new stations that will complete the country's national passenger network. The key milestone in the UAE's passenger rail project comes as the passenger services move closer to launching later this year.

The newly announced stations will extend rail connectivity across Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region and Sharjah, linking remote and semi-urban communities with major population centres. The network will take riders through the interiors of the country, giving them a view ranging from the golden sand dunes of Abu Dhabi to the cascading beauty of the Hajar Mountains. Earlier a senior official told Khaleej Times that it will be a "lovely experience" for passengers

Important role in regional growth

In Madinat Zayed, the administrative centre of the Al Dhafra region, residents believe the station will play an important role in supporting daily commuting and regional growth.

“Madinat Zayed is a central point for many surrounding communities,” said Mayam Almazrouei, who lives in the area.“A passenger rail station here will connect people to Abu Dhabi and beyond, and it will be especially useful for students and employees who travel frequently.”

Residents in both areas also highlighted the wider benefits of rail travel, including reduced road congestion and improved safety.

“Driving long distances every week can be exhausting,” Almansoori added.“Having a reliable train option will change how people plan their travel.”

While full operational details, including fares and schedules, have yet to be announced, residents in Al Sila and Madinat Zayed say the known launch timeline has already raised expectations.

“Now that our area is included, it feels like the project is finally becoming part of everyday life,” Almazrouei said.

Other newly announced stations of the rail include Al Dhannah, Al Mirfa, Mezairaa, Al Faya, and Al Dhaid. Previously, stations were also announced at Mohammed Bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi, Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, University City in Sharjah, and the Al Hilal area in Fujairah.