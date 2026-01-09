Dubai Racing Carnival 2026: International Trainers Dominate Opening Night

Friday's first Dubai Racing Carnival meeting of 2026 sent out an ominous message to UAE-based trainers, as it showcased just how quickly the gap is closing with international raiders.

Six of the nine races on a glittering card, sponsored by the Dubai Racing Club's Pillar Partner DP World, fell to horses trained by overseas handlers operating seasonal barns in the UAE.

Leading the charge were Jamie Osborne and the father-son duo Simon and Ed Crisford, who celebrated doubles as British-trained horses reaped the rewards of ambitious connections.

Joining them in collecting trophies on another magical night at Meydan Racecourse were Newmarket-based George Scott and the formidable Latin American training duo Antonio Cintra and Julio Olascoaga. Only Charlie Appleby, Michael Costa, and Doug Watson prevented a clean sweep by the international contingent.

The Dubai Racing Carnival, conceived in 2004 as an international festival, was designed to encourage overseas horses to compete alongside UAE-based runners, giving the Carnival a truly global feel outside the Dubai World Cup meeting, which is just two months away.

Friday's onslaught by the international raiders was arguably the most overwhelming in the Carnival's history, leaving local powerhouses like Bhupat Seemar, Musabbeh Al Mheiri, and Ahmed bin Harmash struggling to keep pace.

Dubai-based former UAE champion jockey Richard Mullen, enjoying a profitable season as a free agent with 15 winners, just seven behind Silvestre de Sousa, who tops the leaderboard with 22 wins, summed up the shift in the Carnival's balance perfectly.

“It's fantastic. The good thing is that obviously now for local trainers it's tough, but outside trainers are starting to have a go on the dirt, and it's paying dividends,” said Mullen, a British‐born jockey who first rode in Dubai as an apprentice in 1998 and went on to win the UAE Champion Jockey title twice.

Jamie did it last year, and George Scott as well. It opens the door. If you've got the right horse, you come out early and get them adapted to the dirt. It's an international Carnival, and it needs international runners. So it's great to see new faces and great trainers from around the world here, and reaping the rewards.”

Mothecomb gets it right in Lord North

Meanwhile, Godolphin's Mothecomb had looked a little unlucky when finishing third on his Meydan debut in December, but made amends by landing the night's featured Lord North Handicap. Ridden by Mullen, Charlie Appleby's four-year-old was well positioned throughout the 1800-metre contest, winning by a length and a quarter from Fort George, representing Berkshire-based British handler, Ed Walker.

“He broke well,” said Mullen.“Maurizio Pasquale, who rides him each day, does a great job and suggested taking the hood off. He's a typical Ghaiyyath (former Longines World's Best Racehorse title, Cartier Horse of the Year, and Cartier Champion Older Horse) who is a late developer. He's a big raw horse. He won't do anything instantly, but he will get a mile and a half once he learns to race the right way.”

Osbornes celebrate a double

Jamie Osborne's large team of 12 horses for this year's Carnival is reaping rewards. The Newmarket-based British trainer celebrated a double on Friday, first with Sean, who won his first Carnival race after three years in the DP World Digital Technology Handicap over 1900m on turf. Saffie Osborne, Jamie's sister, produced him late to secure a half-length victory over Kathab.

“I'm ridiculously happy, it's brilliant,” said Jamie. It's amazing as he's nine years old and a bit of a family pet. Ian and Claire Barratt very kindly gave him to Assistant Trainer Jimmy McCarthy and me because they wanted to retire him, and we said,“not yet.

The second win, just 35 minutes later, came with Brotherly Love in the Mina Rashid Maiden over 1600m on dirt.

“I was off the bridle most of the way, and he needs them to go fast,” added Saffie Osborne.“Turning in, I thought if he's ever going to win, it's going to be today. The horse deserves it more than anyone as he's an out-and-out tryer.”

“He looks like he'll get better the further he goes,” added Jamie.“We don't want to over-race him, so it's unlikely he'll go to the (UAE 2000) Guineas, the Al Bastakiya, and the UAE Derby (G2)

Victorious Forever indeed

The British success continued in the fourth race, which went to the George Scott-trained Force And Valour. The four-year-old, now on his second Carnival, dug deep for Billy Loughnane, who in 2025 became the first British jockey this century to ride over 200 winners in a single year, to score by two lengths.

Soon after, Flying Comet, ridden by champion jockey Silvestre De Sousa, landed the Al Wasl Stakes for Simon and Ed Crisford. The three-year-old was too strong in a bunch finish, beating red-hot favourite Words Of Truth and Maximized, both representing Godolphin handler Appleby.

Team Crisford later doubled up with Ocean Viking, who took the closing Mina Hamriya Handicap over 1900m on turf under big-race rider James Doyle. Making his Meydan debut, the lightly raced five-year-old hit the front 200m out and won stylishly from Daamiss.

De Sousa also celebrated a double, earlier partnering Molaqab to victory in the 1400m Jebel Ali Port Handicap for Michael Costa.

Sprinters Impress

RRR Racing's Cats By Five claimed the DP World GCC Handicap over 1200m on dirt, beating Group 1 winner Danyah by a length and a quarter. Jockey Pat Dobbs noted the US import travelled much better than expected.

Meanwhile, Miss Yechance impressed in the DP World Express Handicap over 1000m on turf, winning comfortably for the Brazilian jockey Francisco Leandro Goncalves and trainers Antonio Cintra and Julio Olascoaga.

“She's a really fast filly and much better today, more settled beforehand,” said Goncalves

Meydan returns next Friday, January 16, with the G2 Cape Verdi as the feature race.