Ragnarok X: Next Generation Prepares For Massive Global Open Beta Launch

The Final Countdown Begins

The waiting is almost over. RAGNAROK X: NEXT GENERATION (ROX Global), the next-generation evolution of the legendary MMORPG, officially enters its Open Beta (OB) on January 14, 2026. Awaited by the global community of over 25 million players, the gates to Midgard are preparing to welcome adventurers across the world.







Relive the Legend, Redefine the Adventure

ROX Global isn't just a game, but a living world built on 20 years of legacy. Whether you are a veteran of the classic PC era or a newcomer seeking a high-quality mobile MMORPG, ROX delivers the perfect fusion of nostalgia and innovation, reimagined for a new generation of adventurers.

Core Pillars: Why ROX is the Ultimate MMORPG Experience

As we approach the OB launch, let's take a closer look at the player-driven world that awaits you:

A Fair, Player-Driven Economy [Farm-to-Win]: Say goodbye to "Pay-to-Win" stereotypes. In ROX, effort is your currency. The Free Exchange Center allows players to trade rare loot and materials for Diamonds (premium currency). Whether you are a dedicated grinder or a casual farmer, the market is shaped entirely by supply and demand.









The Soul of a Classic MMO : Experience the authentic depth of classic MMORPG systems-stat allocation, card enchantments, and multi-path job progression. From the bustling streets of Prontera to the perilous depths of dungeons, every decision you make helps define your legacy. The Power of Brotherhood (GVG & KVM): It's time to show your strength to the world. Join a Guild and prepare for large-scale Guild vs. Guild (GVG) battle. Want to represent your region and clash with guilds from across the globe? The "War of the Chosen" Global Championship provides a world-class stage to showcase Showcase your ture power.







A Vibrant Social World: Find your home beyond the battlefield,. With the comprehensive Couple System, grand ceremonys, and thousands of customization options - from adorable headgear to futuristic mounts- Midgard is a living world where lasting bonds are forged and personal style truly shines.

Pre-Register Now & Join the "Pre-Guild" Event!

Don't start your journey alone. Join our ongoing Pre-Guild event. Reserve your Guild name, assemble your vanguard, and prepare for the opening of the servers.. Lock in your place early and earn exclusive Open Beta milestone rewards when the adventure begins.







In one week, the adventure of a lifetime begins. Are you ready to carve your name into the history of Midgard ?

