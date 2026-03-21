Bitcoin Tests A $70K Level As Inflation Fears Surge

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin is grappling with a shift in momentum after failing to sustain a rally above $76,000, slipping back under $70,000 as crude oil prices rise and inflation concerns roil risk markets. The move underscores how macro forces-oil, policy expectations, and stock weakness-continue to shape the crypto narrative, even as traders parse chart patterns for clues about the path forward.

Among the most watched signals is a potential bearish wedge that market technicians say could herald further downside if the lower boundary gives way. Analysts are weighing whether BTC is building a fresh base or entering a renewed leg lower, with key targets circulating in the $50,000s to $60,000s range in the event of a breakdown.

Bitcoin failed to sustain a break above $76,000 and dropped below $70,000, renewing questions about a sustained base formation. Aksel Kibar, a chartered market technician, warned that a bearish wedge pattern could be forming, with a breakdown of the lower boundary potentially targeting around $52,500. The pattern similarities to late 2025 and early 2026 have observers watching whether BTC can respect larger-timeframe averages as part of a chops-and-base process. Macro factors-higher oil prices, inflation expectations, and shifting Fed rate expectations-continue to influence crypto risk sentiment and price action.

Key takeawaysBitcoin price action and the wedge argument

BTC's retreat from its recent highs followed a rapid test of the $76,000 level, after which selling pressure pushed the price back toward the $70,000 area. The move fed a narrative among traders that the bottom might not be in yet, as momentum faded and a broader range began to reassert itself.

In a widely cited note, Aksel Kibar, a veteran chart analyst, described the possibility of a wedge pattern that mirrors the setup seen from December 2025 into early January 2026. He cautioned that a breakdown of the wedge's lower boundary would be a signal for a potential move toward $52,500.

Kibar also linked BTC's need to respect its year-long moving average as part of a broad chop-and-base phase, a dynamic he described as a process of digestion before any meaningful directional move. He suggested the pattern could evolve into a rising wedge that would test a support zone around $73.7k–$76.5k, a scenario that would again place BTC within a crowded technical crosshair.

Macro backdrop: oil, inflation, and policy expectations

The price action comes as oil markets remain volatile, with higher crude prices contributing to inflation concerns that weigh on risk assets across the board. A number of market participants flagged that the confluence of elevated energy costs, geopolitical tensions, and policy uncertainty is complicating the near-term outlook for cryptocurrencies.

In discussing how policy may flow into inflation and asset prices, observers pointed to commentary about U.S. rate expectations. The Kobeissi Letter noted a shift in expectations, stating that“the market now sees a 50% chance of a US Fed rate HIKE by the end of 2026. Just months ago, markets saw as many as four rate CUTS this year.” This framing underscores how crypto traders are increasingly tethered to macro bets that can swing on a single data release or a shift in central-bank tone. Kobeissi Letter highlighted the dynamic as part of the evolving macro narrative surrounding BTC.

The broader market mood is also reflected in derivatives commentary. In its BTC Options Weekly, Glassnode observed that Bitcoin has reintegrated into its range after briefly trading above the $75,000 level. The report notes that“short gamma at $75K has been unwound”, implying less immediate upside pressure and suggesting ranges are reasserting themselves rather than a fresh breakout driving new highs.

These observations align with a period of cautious stance among traders, who are trying to differentiate between a temporary pause and a larger structural shift in BTC's price action. The market's sensitivity to oil-related inflation and Fed guidance means that any shift in those drivers could quickly tilt the balance of risk assets, including Bitcoin.

What to watch next for Bitcoin and the market

For investors and traders, the near term hinges on whether BTC can stabilize above or near the $70,000 threshold and how it behaves around the key wedge/technical levels discussed by analysts. The potential test zone near $73.7k–$76.5k remains a focal point, with a breakdown signaling the possibility of a deeper drawdown toward the $50,000s or below if macro conditions stay adverse.

From a macro perspective, oil prices, inflation expectations, and policy signals will continue to feed into crypto pricing. If oil prices ease and inflation expectations cool, there could be room for a renewed risk-on tilt. Conversely, if energy costs stay elevated and central banks maintain a wary stance on inflation, Bitcoin could remain tethered to wider market volatility.

Derivative markets will also offer clues about how traders are positioning for the next move. A reversion to a tighter range and unwinding of near-term gamma could reflect a cautious stance ahead of key data or policy events, rather than a conviction of a swift new leg higher.

In the near term, market watchers will be paying close attention to how BTC behaves around the $70,000 level and whether it can mount a sustained base above that line. The coming weeks will likely reveal whether the current price action represents a temporary pause in a sideways pattern or the prelude to a more meaningful directional move shaped by macro developments and evolving market structure.

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