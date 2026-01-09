Bearcats, Squirrels: Abu Dhabi's New Butterfly Gardens Is More Than Just Winged Creatures

Abu Dhabi's newest indoor nature attraction - the Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi at Al Qana, opens today and it's designed to slow you down. Walking inside the domes - one representing a South East Asia ecosystem, and the other South America, one feels a warm, misted environment with fluttering wings, rainforest sounds and unexpected wildlife encounters, housed inside climate-controlled biodomes built around living trees.

From the moment the double blue doors close behind you, the pace changes. Butterflies move freely - landing on leaves, fruit trays, visitors' shoulders - while koi glide beneath wooden walkways and the sound of water hums gently in the background.

“We wanted this to feel uplifting and inviting,” said Paul Hamilton, general manager of The Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi.“A place where people can disconnect from the pace of the city and connect with something real and beautiful.”

Built around trees, not the other way around

Unlike many indoor attractions, the gardens weren't designed on a blank slate.

“The gardens existed before the building,” Hamilton explained.“The trees were already here, and we had to build the domes around them.” That decision shapes the experience. Inside the Asia-themed dome, 10-metre-tall trees stretch up through the glass ceiling, their canopies alive with movement. The glass itself is deliberately unfiltered, allowing maximum UV light to enter - essential for butterfly activity.

“Butterflies are like little batteries,” Hamilton said.“They're charged by UV light. The stronger the natural light, the more active they become.” As the sun sets, discreet UV lighting takes over, extending activity into the evening. The temperature and humidity are carefully controlled to mirror equatorial conditions - closer to the Amazon than an air-conditioned mall.

From chrysalis to flight

One of the most quietly mesmerising spaces is the nursery, where visitors can watch butterflies emerge from their chrysalides. Hanging in neat rows are pupae in shades of jade, bronze and gold - some still, others trembling slightly as transformation approaches.

“The actual moment of emergence only takes minutes,” explained Ryan Kennedy, marketing manager at the gardens.“After that, they hang and wait for their wings to dry. Once they're ready, they fly.”

The pupae arrive through long-standing partnerships with small-scale butterfly farms in Costa Rica and the Philippines. These are family-run operations, each specialising in specific plants and butterfly species.“It's a sustainable system,” Hamilton said.“A percentage of the butterflies hatch and are released back into the wild to support pollination. The rest come to us.”

Inside the gardens, butterflies feed naturally - from nectar-rich flowers and carefully placed fruit such as pineapple and watermelon - rather than artificial feeders.“You're stepping into their home,” Kennedy said.“There are no cages here.”

Deeper into the gardens, the experience expands beyond wings. A shaggy black shape curls around a tree branch overhead - an Asian binturong, often mistaken for a bear or cat. Despite its size, it's a fruit-eater, known for a scent likened to buttered popcorn and an important role in rainforest seed dispersal.

Nearby, Sri Lankan giant squirrels race along railings, so energetic they occasionally scramble up staff members' arms. In another section, a Palawan bearcat naps in the crook of a tree, while Gouldian finches flit through the foliage.

In the Americas dome, visitors encounter tamanduas (anteaters) methodically exploring branches with long tongues, dwarf caiman resting near water features, and some of the garden's most striking butterflies - large blue species and owl butterflies with wings that resemble watchful eyes.

Hamilton points out that timing changes what you see.“Between 10am and 3pm is when butterflies are really flying,” he said.“Later in the day, they settle - and that's when the mammals become more active.”

One of the quiet milestones inside the gardens is a first for Abu Dhabi: a baby sloth, born on site.“That tells us the animals are comfortable,” Hamilton said.“They've settled quickly. Those are good signs.”

Designed for calm and curiosity

Despite the biodiversity, the gardens never feel overwhelming. The humidity is noticeable but manageable, hovering around 30–32°C, and benches tucked along pathways invite visitors to stop and watch.“There's something about this place that makes people a little bit childish,” Hamilton said, smiling.“In a good way. People can't stay serious in here.”

Education is woven throughout the space. Interactive displays explain pollination, ecosystems and insect life cycles, with programmes tailored for school groups. Guided tours are available for families and visitors who want deeper insight. Everything inside - from plants to materials - is tested to ensure it's safe for insects, with no pesticides used.

A year-round escape

Fully indoors and climate-controlled, The Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi offers a year-round nature experience - something rare in the UAE's climate. The attraction includes a café, a small retail boutique and spaces for workshops and events. Visitors can also opt for a combined ticket with The National Aquarium, located directly opposite at Al Qana.

But perhaps its strongest appeal is less tangible. For a moment, standing still as a butterfly lands nearby, watching a squirrel disappear into the canopy, the noise of the city slips away.“It feels like you've stepped into a fantasy,” Hamilton noted.