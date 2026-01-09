Honda Announces New Lines Of Models That Represent Honda Sports DNA At Tokyo Auto Salon 2026

TOKYO, Japan, Jan 9, 2026 – Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today unveiled new concept models and race machines that embody“Honda passion for driving performance,” at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2026 which started today at Makuhari Messe in Chiba Prefecture, Japan.

Honda introduced two new product lines - “Sport Line” for on-road models and “Trail Line” for off-road models - that indicate the future direction of Honda automobile products that inherit the Honda Sports DNA carried forward since the company's founding. To showcase the concept and vision for each line, Honda introduced HRC-spec concept models that incorporate the expertise of Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), the global racing arm of Honda.

Following is an overview of the announcement.

Honda Sports DNA being carried on since the founding

Since its founding, Honda has been driven by its own dreams, continuously taking on challenges in racing and developing sport-type models. Honda has a passion to enable more customers to experience the“joy of driving at the will of the driver” by incorporating into production models the technologies and expertise amassed through racing and sports car development. This passion has been carried on as Honda Sports DNA.

Based on Honda Sports DNA, Honda will expand its lineup of more exciting sport-type models, for both on-road and off-road driving. In addition, as the key pillar of its initiative to further enhance its sport-type model lineup, Honda will introduce HRC-spec models for a wider range of production models by leveraging technologies HRC has amassed through racing activities and feedback from its race drivers.

Two new lines: Sport Line and Trail Line

Sport Line models on display

The Sport Line is scheduled to be launched as a new line of production models that achieve the“joy of driving at the will of the driver” at an elevated level by incorporating the technologies and expertise amassed through participation in various on-road races.

Civic Type R HRC Concept

Based on Civic Type R, which was developed in the pursuit of“ultimate pure sports performance,” the Civic Type R HRC Concept is being developed by incorporating HRC technologies and the expertise of its racing drivers. This HRC-spec concept model offers a further refined“joy of driving” unique to Honda honed at the forefront of racing environments.







Prelude HRC Concept

Honda is currently developing“HRC Performance Parts” for the all-new Prelude, which went on sale in September 2025. HRC Performance Parts are being designed exclusively to enhance the driving performance of the vehicle by leveraging the technologies and expertise amassed through racing activities. The Prelude HRC Concept is a concept model equipped with HRC Performance Parts.







Trail Line models on display

Through HRC, Honda has been participating in various off-road races, including Baja races*. The Trail Line is scheduled to be launched as a new line of production models that incorporate technologies and expertise amassed through such racing activities. In addition to featuring active and dynamic styling, Trail Line models will be designed to enable customers to feel the“joy of driving at the will of the driver” in a broader range of driving environments.

Passport TrailSport Elite (North American version on display for reference only)

As an iconic model of the Trail Line, Honda is exhibiting the Passport TrailSport Elite, the top trim of the Honda Passport SUV being sold in North America as a model that delivers full-fledged off-road capabilities.







TrailSport HRC Concept

Honda is exhibiting a TrailSport HRC Concept model based on existing Honda SUV models, including the all-new CR-V scheduled to go on sale in Japan, in February of this year, as well as ZR-V, Vezel and WR-V. These TrailSport HRC Concept models incorporate expertise HRC has gained from off-road racing and feature designs that evoke dynamic performance and a spirit of adventure.











CR-V TrailSport HRC Concept ZR-V TrailSport HRC Concept











Vezel TrailSport HRC Concept WR-V TrailSport HRC Concept

Other models on display

Civic e:HEV RS Prototype

Honda is exhibiting the prototype for a planned production model of the RS trim of Civic e:HEV, which will be newly added as a sportier grade of the model. The Civic e:HEV RS will be the second model, after the all-new Prelude, to be equipped with the new Honda S+ Shift control technology for hybrid-electric vehicle (HEV) models.

The Civic e:HEV RS Prototype on display at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2026 pays homage to the design of the Civic that competed and claimed the championship of the All-Japan Touring Car Championship race nearly 30 years ago, expressing the enduring Honda passion for driving performance.

As a model that carries forward the joy of driving into the electrified era, the production model based on Civic e:HEV RS Prototype is scheduled to go on sale in Japan before the end of 2026.







Super-ONE Prototype

At last year's Japan Mobility Show, Honda presented the world premiere of the Super-ONE Prototype, a compact EV designed to turn everyday driving into an exciting and uplifting experience. For the first time, Honda is showcasing the Super-ONE Prototype in one of the colors to be adopted for the production model.

The Super-ONE Prototype features“Boost Mode,” developed exclusively for this model, which increases power output, while synchronizing the simulated 7-speed transmission and Active Sound Control system to generate a powerful engine sound and sharp gearshift feel, as if driving an engine-powered vehicle with a traditional multi-gear transmission. By combining such engine sound and gearshift feel with acceleration unique to EVs, the Super-ONE Prototype enables the“joy of driving at the will of the driver” and offers customers a new and uplifting driving experience in the electrified era.

Moreover, the Super-ONE Prototype became the first Honda compact model to adopt the Bose Premium Sound System, featuring exclusive acoustic tuning jointly developed with Bose.

The production model based on the Super-ONE Prototype is scheduled to go on sale in Japan before the end of 2026, as a fun EV unique to Honda, which will enable customers to enjoy both driving and the in-cabin experience.

N-ONE RS Racing Mate Concept

Honda is exhibiting the N-ONE RS Racing Mate Concept, a concept model developed based on the N-ONE RS. With the refresh of the N-ONE in November 2025, the RS became an exclusive trim for a 6-speed manual transmission variant, which further highlights the sporty characteristics of the RS model. The N-ONE Racing Mate Concept is a modern interpretation of the unique ambience created by Racing Mate, a racing accessory company, which became the icon of the aftermarket parts culture of the 1960s.







Acura Integra Type S (North American version on display for reference only)

The Acura Integra Type S being sold in North America is a high-performance model equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission and 2-liter turbo engine, the same as the powertrain equipped to Civic Type R. The exterior styling design achieves both the premium ambience unique to Acura brand and a striking presence on the street.







List of models on display at the Honda booth