9 Tax-Season Scams That Target People Who“Do Everything Right”

There is a specific kind of anxiety that comes with tax season. You gather your receipts, you double-check your W-2s, and you pray you didn't miss a checkbox that will trigger an audit. Scammers know this. In fact, they rely on it. While we often think of fraud victims as naive or elderly, the IRS reports that intelligent, compliant taxpayers are prime targets because they are the most afraid of breaking the rules.

We need to talk about the“Dirty Dozen.” This isn't just a catchy name; it is the official list the IRS releases every year warning of the most aggressive scams in circulation. These aren't the sloppy typos of the past. These are sophisticated, psychological traps designed to make you panic and pay. As someone who follows financial crimes closely, I want to walk you through the traps that are catching even the most careful people off guard this year.

The“Ghost Preparer” Trap

This is arguably the most dangerous scam because it happens in person. You hire someone to do your taxes, perhaps a“friend of a friend” who promises a bigger refund. They fill out the forms, they tell you the good news, but when it comes time to file, they refuse to sign the return as the paid preparer. They print it out and tell you to mail it yourself.

Here is why this destroys you: by law, a paid preparer must sign the return and include their Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN). If they don't, the IRS views that return as“self-prepared.” When the IRS inevitably flags the fraudulent deductions this“ghost” added to inflate your refund, the ghost is gone, and you are 100% liable for the back taxes, interest, and penalties. You aren't just out the fee you paid them; you are legally on the hook for their fraud.

The“Unclaimed Refund” Email

We all want to believe there is free money waiting for us. Scammers send emails that look exactly like IRS communications-using the logo, the font, and even official-sounding language-claiming you have an unclaimed refund from a previous year. All you have to do is click a link to verify your identity.

The IRS does not initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text messages, or social media channels to request personal or financial information. Ever. The moment you click that link, you are likely downloading malware that scrapes your passwords, or you are handing over your Social Security number to an identity thief. If you are actually owed money, the IRS sends a letter via the United States Postal Service. Period.

The Threat of“Suspended” Social Security

This one is designed to trigger pure terror. You get a robocall or a voicemail stating that your Social Security number has been linked to criminal activity and will be“suspended” or“locked” unless you call back immediately. The voice is often stern, robotic, or threatening.

Here is the insider truth: Social Security numbers do not get suspended. There is no such thing. The government does not lock your identity. This script is designed to make you stop thinking critically and start acting out of fear. They want you to stay on the line so they can“verify” your information-which is how they steal it. Hang up. It is a lie.

Charity Fraud in the Wake of Disasters

Scammers read the news. After a major hurricane, earthquake, or wildfire, fake charities pop up overnight. They often use names that sound very similar to legitimate organizations (e.g.,“Red Cross Relief Fund” instead of“American Red Cross”). They call or email asking for donations to help victims, often requesting payment via gift card or wire transfer.

This hurts twice: you lose your money, and the actual victims get nothing. Furthermore, these donations are not tax-deductible because the organization isn't a registered 501(c)(3). Before you give, use the IRS Tax Exempt Organization Search tool. If they aren't listed there, keep your wallet closed.

Protect Your Financial Identity

The common thread in all these scams is urgency. The scammer wants you to act *now*-before you have time to call your accountant, check the IRS website, or ask a spouse. They weaponize your desire to be a good, law-abiding citizen against you.

Your strongest defense is a pause. Take a breath. If someone demands immediate payment via a weird method like a gift card, or if a tax preparer refuses to sign their name to their work, walk away. You have worked too hard for your money to let a criminal talk you out of it. Be skeptical, be slow, and verify everything.

Have You Seen These?

Has a“ghost preparer” ever tried to do your taxes, or have you received that terrifying IRS robocall? Drop a comment below and warn others.