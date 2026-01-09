Farah Khan Cuts A 'Squished' Birthday Cake, Says It Exactly Represents Her Life At 61

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Jan 9 (IANS) Bollywood ace filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan turned 61 on January 9 and, while cutting her 'squished' birthday cake, quipped how it perfectly 'represents her life at 61.'

Actress Huma Qureshi, who shared fun pictures and videos from the birthday girl's much-happening birthday lunch, in her caption mentioned how Farah makes 'messed-up cake or moment feel just right'.

Huma wrote,“Best birthday lunch with @farahkhankunder. Celebrating her warmth, love, laughter, and a little madness-today and every day. She makes even a messed-up cake and every moment feel just right. With my fellows crazies @rachitsingh08 @srishtibehlarya. (sic)”

In the video, Farah was seen looking at the squished birthday cake and joked about how her life at 61 is also exactly similar to the cake - 'starts fine but gets squished at the end.'

To this, Huma can be heard saying that no matter what, it is beautiful from the inside just like Farah, to which the birthday girl happily agreed. She was seen cutting the cake and devouring the first bite herself, with much pleasure.

Earlier in the day, Farah Khan received a lot of birthday wishes from her entertainment industry colleagues.

Kareena Kapoor Khan had taken to her social media account to wish Farah Khan on her 61st birthday, and promised to 'always dance on beat' when she's around.

Sharing a smart photo of Farah, Kareena wrote,“Happy birthday dearest Farah... Promise to always dance on beat when you are around. big hug @farahkhankunder.”

Actress Shilpa Shetty, celebrating her longtime friend, had shared a picture on her social media account. She wrote,“To the one-woman army I can never say NO to! Stay healthy, happy and amazing, my darling. Love you @farahkhankunder.”

Actress Kajol had also taken to her social media account to wish her longtime BFF Farah. She wrote,” To the Queen of choreography & cooking, a very happy birthday! @farahkhankunder

–IANS

rd/