Katelyn Richard
- Ph.D. Candidate in Analytical Chemistry, Colorado State University
I am currently a fifth year graduate student studying atmospheric chemistry at Colorado State University. My research focuses on urban air pollutants, such as chlorine, and the ways these pollutants change and interact with other chemicals in urban air.
I am specifically interested in helping the general public understand cutting edge environmental science through visual and written materials so that everyone can be a part of making change and choosing a lifestyle that supports our planet's health.
- –present PhD Candidate in Analytical Chemistry, Colorado State University
- 2019 Eastern University, B.S. Chemistry
