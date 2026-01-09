Scientists Warn Arctic Has Entered A New Phase Of Dangerous Extreme Weather

The Arctic is going through a period of extreme weather, according to a new study. This means that the region is now experiencing more severe weather conditions than it has in the past, which poses challenges for the plants, animals, and people living there. The study, conducted by an international team of researchers, found that the Arctic has entered a phase of unusual and intense weather patterns, which can have severe effects on its delicate ecosystems.

The research was led by the Finnish Meteorological Institute and involved contributions from the University of Sheffield and other institutions. It is the first study to look at long-term changes in the Arctic's bioclimate, which refers to the climate conditions directly influencing living things. It was published in the journal Science Advances.

Rising Extremes

The scientists analyzed over 70 years of data and discovered that as temperatures increase, the Arctic is also witnessing a rise in extreme weather events. These events include heatwaves, unexpected frost during the growing season, and unusually warm winters. The nature and intensity of these extreme events vary across the region.

Some of these extreme weather occurrences are relatively new. For instance, rain-on-snow events, where rain falls on existing snow, have become more common in the past 30 years, now affecting over 10% of Arctic land. This is particularly harmful for animals like reindeer, which depend on plants like lichens under the snow for food. When rain falls on snow, it can freeze and form an icy layer, making it difficult for reindeer to find food.

The study also identified specific areas where these changes are most pronounced, known as“hotspots.” These areas include Western Scandinavia, the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, and Central Siberia, where shifts in seasons and extreme weather events are becoming more intense.

Impact on Ecosystems and Communities

Extreme weather can significantly damage Arctic ecosystems. Plants can die off over large areas, and animals like reindeer may suffer high mortality rates, which affects biodiversity and the livelihoods of people who rely on them, such as reindeer herders. Changes in the Arctic can also have broader implications for the planet, as damaged ecosystems may reduce the region's ability to absorb carbon, which can slow down efforts to combat climate change.

The study reveals that extreme weather is now occurring across one-third of the Arctic land, often in areas where it has never been observed before. This suggests that Arctic ecosystems are encountering entirely new conditions, with potential long-term consequences for both nature and local communities.

How the Study Was Done

The research team used advanced“reanalysis” data, which uses real-world observations with computer models to provide the most accurate view of atmospheric and surface conditions. This method is especially important in the remote Arctic, where direct measurements are limited.

Understanding the changes in the Arctic's bioclimate is vital for monitoring biodiversity and helping communities adapt to climate change. The study warns that with ongoing warming, the Arctic is likely to experience even more extreme weather events, creating challenges that nature and humans have never faced before.