A. P. Dhillon Ventures Into Rock With 'Raatan Lambiyaan'

Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Punjabi singer-songwriter A. P. Dhillon, who is known for 'Excuses', 'Summer High', 'Brown Munde' and others, has released a new track 'Raatan Lambiyaan' in collaboration with Shinda Kahlon. This guitar-laden rock track marks a bold new sonic direction for A. P. Dhillon fresh off the heels of his entirely sold-out One of One Tour, which saw him perform to massive crowds, including 20,000 fans in Delhi alone.

'Raatan Lambiyaan' showcases AP Dhillon's unparalleled versatility and his continuous exploration of new genres. This new single officially kicks off what promises to be a huge year of releases for the multi-talented producer, further expanding his already diverse musical repertoire.

Reflecting on the release, AP Dhillon said,“'Raatan Lambiyaan' was my chance to tap into the raw energy of rock. I teased it during an Instagram Live a few months ago and have been getting messages from fans to release it ever since. We just wanted to create something powerful and a bit different from what I've done before, and I'm really excited it's finally out there”.

AP Dhillon stands as one of the most influential singer-rappers and producers of his generation, known for effortlessly blending multiple genres including hip-hop, pop, and now rock. His cultural impact and growing international footprint were highlighted when he became the first Punjabi language artist to perform at the 2023 Juno Awards in Edmonton, Canada.

With over two billion streams worldwide, Dhillon continues to cement his position as one of the leading Desi artists globally.

This release sets the stage for an exciting new chapter and a landmark year of music from the global icon. 'Raatan Lambiyaan' by AP Dhillon and Shinda Kahlon is now available on all streaming platforms.