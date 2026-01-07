403
UN Reaffirms Commitment to Defending Territorial Integrity
(MENAFN) The United Nations emphasized its unwavering belief in the inviolability of the territorial integrity of its member nations. A spokesperson for the global institution stated on Tuesday that this principle remains a cornerstone of the organization’s stance and will continue to be safeguarded.
During a routine press briefing, Stephane Dujarric, representative for the UN secretary-general, remarked that the organization has observed with "concern" the ongoing discourse surrounding Greenland. His comments came in reply to a question raised by a news agency.
"But I can tell you that our position is one of principle and one that we will continue to defend, that the Secretary-General will continue to push both publicly and privately, and is that we believe in the sanctity of the territorial integrity of Member States," Dujarric affirmed.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump, in a phone interview on Sunday with The Atlantic, asserted that the United States "absolutely" requires Greenland "for defense."
Since resuming office in January 2025, Trump has consistently voiced his interest in acquiring control over Greenland. He has further indicated that he would not dismiss the possibility of employing "military or economic coercion" to accomplish this objective.
