The Rajasaab X Review: From Scares To Laughs - What Fans Are Saying About Prabhas' Horror Comedy

The RajaSaab X Review: The Telugu fantasy horror comedy The RajaSaab opens globally on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Sankranti holiday.

Maruthi wrote and directed the film, which is a major festive release starring Prabhas. He is joined by an ensemble cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab.

With the film currently in theatres, early moviegoers who saw the initial showings on opening day have began expressing their reactions online. Much of the early conversation has come on X (previously Twitter), a venue where fans frequently write quick remarks just after leaving the cinema.

Getting a big idea alone won't surprise audiences. What truly matters is making it special with a gobsmacking presentation. When a team has everything but refuses to put in effort or feels like "this is enough", then such complacency inevitably leads to an output that can only be... twitter/vwBO98GxvL

- Survi (@PavanSurvi) January 9, 2026

These entries are not professional reviews, but rather early thoughts from folks who saw the film at its earliest showings. Some first responses expressed by viewers online are included here.

#TheRajaSaabReview:#Prabhas returns with his energetic, sarcastic humour, which is a big relief while watching the film. His emotional scenes with Zarina Wahab work well 30 minutes in the first half and another 30 minutes in the second half are engaging, but the film...

- Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) January 9, 2026

Just watched #TheRajaSaab FDFS – WHAT A PAISA VASOOL BLOCKBUSTER! Darling #Prabhas in vintage mass avatar, swag overload, killer comedy timing & emotional depth! Sanjay Dutt surprise package, their face-off is clap-worthy! First half fun & gripping, second half full mass... twitter/IagZW7yMcQ

- Vivek Vision Verse (@VivekVerse8) January 9, 2026

At this point, the online replies reflect quick reactions rather than thorough evaluations. More organised reviews and critical assessments are likely to emerge as the day progresses and more people from various places have the opportunity to see the film during the Sankranti holiday period.

The RajaSaab tells the narrative of a young guy who is suffering financial difficulties and turns to his ancestral land in an attempt to address his problems. The film's major plot revolves around how this circumstance plays out within the context of a fantasy horror comedy.

Climax chusi neutrals Bahubali level lo enjoy chestharu, fans ki Salaar high kanna ekkuva! Hospital scene lo Prabhas vintage power, kids ki elephant & croc fights lifetime memory. Real blockbuster, theatre lo direct ga! #TheRajaSaab #Prabhas #TheRajaSaabReview #RajaSaab... thaman (@mukeshchanduP) January 9, 2026

Offline Lo Reviews BB talk undi #TheRajaSaab #TheRajaSaabReview #Prabhas #TheRajaSaabOnJan9th twitter/MYl7RhlQl9

- _ (@Nanibhai1143) January 9, 2026

On the technical side, the visual effects department is managed by VFX creative producer Praveen Kilaru, and Deccan Dreams handles both VFX and digital intermediate work. Sujith Kumar Kolli is listed as the CEP, with Anuraag Rajesh as the PMF VFX studio head and Surya Kambhampati as the VFX head.

#TheRajaSaab Review: A perfect festival entertainer! Prabhas' energy is infectious and Maruthi delivers the fun. The horror-comedy blend works brilliantly. A must-watch with family! ⭐️⭐️⭐️.4/5 #TheRajaSaabReview #Prabhas#TheRajaSaabFestival twitter/O6ZfdL7TRR

- Divyanshu Kunal (@imD12kunal) January 9, 2026

Ram-Laxman and King Solomon choreographed the action sequences. Yugandhar G does colour grading, while Dattu M manages post-production. T. Udaya Kumar does sound mixing at Sound Vibe Studios, while Sync Cinema creates sound designs. Walls & Trends handles marketing, while Kishore Surapaneni is the manufacturing controller.

Chitrambhalare: #TheRajaSaabReview: Prabhas Horror Fantasy Must Watch - CB RATING: 3/5⭐️⭐️⭐️horror-fantasy action drama built on an interesting idea, elevated by an energetic and refreshing performance from #Prabhas. The core concept holds strong appeal, and several...

As the film continues its theatrical run, social media comments are likely to increase throughout the day and weekend. A better picture of how The RajaSaab is received is expected to emerge when more viewers express their thoughts and comprehensive reviews begin to appear in the coming hours and days.

Premiers ki ante fans max veltharu alanti rating 8/10 ante kukka Rod ani ardam Nenna nyt cheppa boring motham movie #TheRajaSaab #Prabhas anna koncham elanti directors ki duramga undu wig assala bale Disaster of the year #TheRajaSaabReview twitter/fCXhMeaIrm

- Vivek Vital (@VivekVital3) January 9, 2026

