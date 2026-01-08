Sharjah To Host RANGOTSAV The Indian Night On January 18, 2026

Ms PADMA RAMACHANDRAN and Mr. VENKATESAN RAMANATHAN

Sharjah is set for a vibrant cultural celebration as Strikers Dance and Entertainment Services presents“RANGOTSAV - The Indian Night” on January 18, 2026, at The Flag Island, Sharjah, recognized as a prime destination by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq). The event promises a spectacular evening of music, dance, fashion, and artistic performances, celebrating the rich diversity of Indian culture. The program will run from 4:00 PM to 12:00 AM, offering an extended experience of entertainment for all. A highlight of the evening will be“Timeless Echoes of SPB,” a special musical tribute honoring the legendary playback singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. Ms. Padma Ramachandran, CEO of Strikers Dance and Entertainment Services, described the segment as a dignified homage to the iconic artist's enduring legacy.

The program will feature energetic Bollywood performances, classical Indian dance forms like Kathak, fashion shows, and performances by emerging local talents. Renowned singers Nikhil Mathew, Varsha S. Krishnan, and Akhila will deliver live renditions of romantic songs, soulful melodies, and popular Bollywood hits, with additional appearances by well-known artists enhancing the grandeur of the night.

Entry to the event is free, reflecting the organizers' vision of a community celebration that brings people together through art, music, and culture. Since 2016, Strikers Dance and Entertainment Services has been a prominent presence in the UAE's entertainment scene, known for organizing numerous cultural programs and pioneering the UAE's first combined Dance and Singing Reality Show on a leading Asian channel in the MENA region.

With its colorful performances and festive atmosphere, RANGOTSAV - The Indian Night is poised to be one of Sharjah's most memorable cultural events of the year.

