SMD Strengthens Position In Asia's Offshore Wind Market With Subsea Contract

Subsea technology and services company SMD has strengthened its position as a key player in the emerging Asian offshore wind market, following a multi-vehicle contract win.

The agreement includes the delivery of one of SMD's bespoke multi-tool hard ground trenchers and work-class ROV, the Quantum EV. This is the first electric work-class ROV purchased in this region, representing a milestone investment in the emerging market.

Matthew Woodward, business development manager at SMD, says:“SMD has operated in the offshore wind industry from the first commercial projects, and supported the construction of countless wind farms around the UK and Europe.

“With similar markets emerging across the Asia and Pacific regions, it makes sense that these companies are utilising our years of expertise to power their operations.

“We are delighted to collaborate with another new offshore wind client in Asia. Having worked with telecommunications companies in this region for several decades, we have a thorough understanding of the terrain and challenges our customers face in local waters.”

To align with global targets, Asia aims to triple its renewable energy capacity by 2030. SMD's commitment to sustainability and investment in innovative technology aligns perfectly with these ambitions.

Woodward says:“At SMD, we provide more than just cutting edge technology. We are committed to offering our clients the through-life support necessary to maximise their operational efficiency and ensure the seamless execution of their operations.

“Our service differentiates us in the market, and we continue to invest to support our international clients. We are an export led, international business and building long term partnerships is a core value.

“This latest contract underlines our reputation as a trusted partner in offshore wind and reinforces our role in enabling the next generation of Asia's clean energy projects.”

Main image: SMD bespoke multi-tool hard ground trencher. Image Credit: SMD