MCIT Participates In Event Marking Italian Republic Children's Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), through its Studio5 initiative, participated, in collaboration with the Embassy of Italy to the State of Qatar and Qatar Reads, in marking Italian Republic Children's Day through a special event titled Winter and Tech Day.

The event was held at ACS International School Doha and brought together a number of guests, educators, and students in a day dedicated to promoting cultural exchange and highlighting the latest educational technologies.

The event was attended by Duha Ali Al Buhendi, Director of the Digital Society and Digital Competencies Department at MCIT; Noof Abdulaziz Al-Haddad, Head of the Digital Competencies Section and Studio5 Project Manager; H E Paolo Toschi, Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the State of Qatar; Federica Cellini Toschi; in addition to embassy officials, students, members of the school's academic and administrative staff, and partners.

The event targeted ACS International School Doha students, as well as children from the Italian community, aged 7 to 12 and featured educational activities led by Studio5 under the theme Winter and Technology.

The programme included short pop-up sessions on drone technology and robotics, along with 90-minute workshops that explored the uses of artificial intelligence for weather and climate, storytelling, digital fabrication, and 3D design. Together, these activities offered children hands-on opportunities to explore, learn, and imagine, while emphasising the role of technology in shaping the future.

The celebration was further enriched by a contribution from Qatar Reads, which introduced initiatives designed to inspire children to engage with knowledge and creativity, adding a cultural and educational dimension to the day.

Speaking at the event, Duha Ali Al Buhendi, said,“The collaboration between the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Italian Embassy underscores the importance of nurturing youth and building their technological and digital capacities, while reaffirming the strong cultural and educational ties between Qatar and Italy. For the third consecutive year, Studio5 has continued to provide ACS Doha students and the Italian community in Qatar with cutting-edge immersive educational technology experiences. Over 60 students aged 7 to 12 gained hands-on experience in digital fabrication, 3D design, and artificial intelligence, equipping them with practical skills and inspiring them to imagine new possibilities for the future.”

In the words of the Italian Ambassador, H E Paolo Toschi,“As we celebrate this children's Day, we are reminded that the friendship between Italy and Qatar is strengthened not only by our strong relations, but by our joint commitment to the generations who will shape our future. Our cooperation in innovation, science, and education reflects our shared commitment to invest in the younger generations to build a better world.”