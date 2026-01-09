PM Modi To Join 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' Tomorrow To Participate In Divine Chanting, Shaurya Yatra

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that he will participate in the ongoing 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv', a grand four-day celebration commemorating the 1,000 years of Gujarat's iconic Somnath Temple's resilience since the first attack in January 1026 by the Mahmud of Ghazni.

The festival, running from January 8 to 11, 2026, honours the temple's repeated destruction and reconstruction, symbolising India's unbroken faith, cultural pride, and civilisational spirit.

It also marks 75 years of the historic rebuilding led by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 1951.

In his post on X, PM Modi described the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' as a powerful symbol of India's spiritual tradition, celebrated nationwide with immense devotion and enthusiasm.

He said that he will arrive in Somnath on the evening of January 10 and, at around 8 p.m., have the privilege of joining the divine chanting of the Omkar mantra at the temple premises.

This will be followed by viewing a spectacular drone show illuminating the skies over the Arabian Sea.

The following morning, on January 11, at around 9:45 a.m., Prime Minister Modi will lead the Shaurya Yatra-a ceremonial procession dedicated to the countless brave sons and daughters of Mother India ('Bharat Mata'), who sacrificed their lives defending the shrine through centuries of foreign invasions.

The yatra will feature a symbolic one-km roadshow with 108 traditionally attired horsemen, reflecting valour and eternal sacrifice.

Following the procession, PM Modi will offer prayers, perform darshan and pooja at the revered Jyotirlinga around 10:15 a.m., before addressing a public event at around 11 a.m. as part of the Swabhiman Parv.

The festival includes highlights such as 72 hours of uninterrupted Omkar chanting by thousands of young priests and saints, spiritual music evenings, and various programmes emphasising national pride and heritage.

PM Modi's visit underscores the Union government's focus on preserving and celebrating India's rich cultural legacy.

The Somnath Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, stands as a symbol of eternal faith on Gujarat's coast, inspiring generations with its story of resurgence.