Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swiss Inflation Slowed Sharply In 2025

Swiss Inflation Slowed Sharply In 2025


2026-01-08 02:13:35
Alternative Headline:
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Inflation slowed to 0.2% in Switzerland last year, as an acceleration in rents was offset by a fall in energy costs. This content was published on January 8, 2026 - 10:24 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr L'inflation ralentit nettement la cadence en 2025 Original Read more: L'inflation ralentit nettement la cadence en
  • Português pt Inflação desacelerou em 2025 Read more: Inflação desacelerou em

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This trend could encourage the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to maintain the monetary status quo.

Inflation accelerated by an average of 0.2% in 2025, following a rise of 1.1% in the previous year, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said in a press release on Thursday.

+ Discover what lies ahead for the Swiss economy in 2026

The increase over the past year was driven by rents, food commodities such as coffee and chocolate, and restaurant prices. On the other hand, prices for electricity, petrol, medicines and second-hand cars fell, the federal statisticians said.

+ Switzerland navigates own course through inflation maze

In December alone, inflation was zero year-on-year, following a 0.2% fall in November. Over one month, however, it accelerated by 0.1%. While prices of local products rose slightly, those of imported goods fell thanks to favourable exchange rate effects for the Swiss franc.

Economists surveyed by AWP were expecting the consumer price index (CPI) to rise by between 0% and 0.2% year-on-year in December. The monthly change was expected to be between -0.1% and +0.1%.

Adapted from French by DeepL/mga

MENAFN08012026000210011054ID1110574468



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search