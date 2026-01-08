Swiss Inflation Slowed Sharply In 2025
-
Français
fr
L'inflation ralentit nettement la cadence en 2025
Original
Read more: L'inflation ralentit nettement la cadence en
Português
pt
Inflação desacelerou em 2025
Read more: Inflação desacelerou em
This trend could encourage the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to maintain the monetary status quo.
Inflation accelerated by an average of 0.2% in 2025, following a rise of 1.1% in the previous year, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said in a press release on Thursday.
+ Discover what lies ahead for the Swiss economy in 2026
The increase over the past year was driven by rents, food commodities such as coffee and chocolate, and restaurant prices. On the other hand, prices for electricity, petrol, medicines and second-hand cars fell, the federal statisticians said.
+ Switzerland navigates own course through inflation maze
In December alone, inflation was zero year-on-year, following a 0.2% fall in November. Over one month, however, it accelerated by 0.1%. While prices of local products rose slightly, those of imported goods fell thanks to favourable exchange rate effects for the Swiss franc.
Economists surveyed by AWP were expecting the consumer price index (CPI) to rise by between 0% and 0.2% year-on-year in December. The monthly change was expected to be between -0.1% and +0.1%.
Adapted from French by DeepL/mga
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment